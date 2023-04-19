Retired state official Harrison Rearden, a 1958 graduate of South Carolina State University, has donated $100,000 in unrestricted funds to the university.

“I’m just a country boy from Edgefield, South Carolina,” Rearden said. “My home consisted of two wonderful, God-fearing and spiritually anchored parents and a brother.

“While matriculating in the public school system of Edgefield County, all I heard from my parents was, ‘When you go to college,’ not if you go to college,” he said.

S.C. State was the subject of those discussions.

“I thank God for enabling me and for the spirit of giving back to ensure others will have opportunities to get a quality education,” he said.

Rearden is retired from the S.C. Department of Social Services, where he served as executive assistant to the state director, chief of staff, ombudsman and deputy director.

He and his wife, Alethia, visited S.C. State President Alexander Conyers recently to present the gift to the university.

“I thank Mr. and Mrs. Rearden for their generous expression of love for South Carolina State University,” Conyers said. “It’s obvious they consider this university to be part of their family, and that devotion is cherished by all of us who work and study at S.C. State.

“Without the efforts of loyal Bulldogs like Harrison Rearden, we could not support our students’ dreams of success. Like Mr. Reardon, the majority of our students come from humble beginnings, and an S.C. State education is what will propel them to achieve their goals.”