SCSU alumni to host virtual HBCU town hall with congressional candidates

ATLANTA – South Carolina State University National Alumni Association (SCSUNAA) will host a virtual HBCU town hall with congressional candidates.

HBCU stakeholders are invited to sign on for the virtual town hall to meet and hear from candidates who agreed to participate with this forum. All congressional candidates, in addition to both senate candidates, were invited to participate.

“This virtual town hall is a great opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates and a unique opportunity for us to remind everyone the importance of voting in the upcoming election”, said SCSU National Alumni President John J. Funny.

The virtual town hall will be held on Oct, 7 at 7 p.m.and streamed live on Facebook and Zoom. Participants will include Congressman James E. Clyburn and candidates Adair Boroughs, Hosea Cleveland and Moe Brown.