SCSU alumni to host virtual HBCU town hall with congressional candidates

ATLANTA – South Carolina State University National Alumni Association (SCSUNAA) will host a virtual HBCU town hall with congressional candidates.
HBCU stakeholders are invited to sign on for the virtual town hall to meet and hear from candidates who agreed to participate with this forum. All congressional candidates, in addition to both senate candidates, were invited to participate.
“This virtual town hall is a great opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates and a unique opportunity for us to remind everyone the importance of voting in the upcoming election”, said SCSU National Alumni President John J. Funny.
The virtual town hall will be held on Oct, 7 at 7 p.m.and streamed live on Facebook and Zoom. Participants will include Congressman James E. Clyburn and candidates Adair Boroughs, Hosea Cleveland and Moe Brown.
Since their founding, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) have played a significant role in defining the economic and cultural position of the United States in the global community. They also serve as a vehicle for underrepresented people from underserved communities to attain the education they deserve in order to live the American dream. Despite the positive contributions of HBCUs to the American society, numerous challenges remain in their paths that hinder their ability to achieve their full potential.
“As alumni of SCSU, an HBCU, we have an obligation to support our HBCU and request continuous support of our congressional leaders”, said SCSUNAA Political Awareness Committee Chair Garrett McDaniel, who is spearheading this initiative on behalf of SCSUNAA.
The virtual town hall will start promptly at 7 p.m. Join at the following links via Zoom: at http://bit.ly/hbcutownhall or Facebook live at SC State University National Alumni Association.
