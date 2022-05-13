SCSU alumni raise $1M for university, student support

Each year during the week of spring commencement, South Carolina State University alumni return to campus to take part in a litany of activities to recognize stellar alumni and alumni chapters for the work they do to support the institution.

This year, some 400 alumni returned to campus to participate in May Week and ended the week’s events with a collective gift of $1 million to the university.

During the 2022 Alumni Honors and Awards banquet, S.C. State President Alexander Conyers accepted checks from several alumni chapters. Each chapter’s representative took a turn to approach the podium and announce the amount of the gift the chapter was contributing to the university.

By the end of the check presentations, alumni chapters had reported contributions of more than $971,000. Conyers thanked the alumni for their generous gifts and made a final appeal.

“Thank you for everything you continue to do for S.C. State University,” Conyers said. “Tonight you have given $971,000 to your alma mater. Thank you for this awesome gift. But I humbly ask you to dig real deep in your pockets because we are only $29,000 away from hitting $1 million.”

Like a scene from a competitive public auction, alumni chapter representatives and individuals leaped from their seats offering additional monetary gifts. When the flurry of spirited activity was over, the crowd at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center erupted into cheers as the president announced that contributions had hit the $1 million mark. This was the second time in recent years that alumni had raised more than $1 million during May Weekend.

“This is who we are, and this is what we do,” said Hank Allen, president of the S.C. State University National Alumni Association. “When our university needs us, we are there. There is a line in the university’s official song that says, ‘Sing the praise of alma mater, let us rally to her call.’ Alumni remain committed to support this university and ensure the success of our graduates. This $1 million is one example of how we continue to give back and rally to her call.”

The money raised during May Weekend will support student scholarships and initiatives aimed at enhancing the college experience for current students.

