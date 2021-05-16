SCSU alumni double annual giving

Alumni celebrating reunions showed their appreciation to South Carolina State University by donating more than $730,000 over Alumni Weekend.

This year’s featured class was the Golden Class of 1971, celebrating 50 years as proud graduates of then-South Carolina State College. Also spotlighted were the classes of 1951, 1956, 1961, 1966, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991 and the 25th year Silver Class of 1996.

This capped off another year of excellent support from the sons and daughters of SC State, as the percentage of alumni giving to the university doubled from the previous fiscal year. This occurred despite the financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Knowing that we are in a time of a global pandemic which has caused financial instability, your donation is extra special to us,” said Dr. Gwynth Nelson, SC State’s executive director of development and associate vice president for institutional advancement. “Alumni Giving is up $1,000,000 from this time last year raising our giving percentages from 3% to 6%. I would like to thank each alum for their generous financial support during this tumultuous time.”