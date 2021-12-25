SCSU alumna named ‘Modern Day Technology Leader’

South Carolina State University alumna Chandler Frink recently was named a 2022 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leader for her outstanding performance in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as an employee at Boeing South Carolina (BSC).

This peer-nominated honor from the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) is awarded to minority individuals working to move the needle. Frink’s contributions within the engineering community at BSC, despite not being a degreed engineer, brought about her recognition.

Frink is a December 2018 graduate of SC State. As a four-year Presidential Scholar, she graduated with her B.S. in business management with honors.

“The support I received in my four years at State really made me the person I am today. I don’t think I would have grown to be the person – the woman – I am today without the honors college or the School of Business,” Frinks said. “I think about that every day and how I can go about making the Bulldog name stand out.”

Shortly after graduation, she began a full-time role as a methods process analyst with BSC on the flight line, supporting delivery operations and other special projects on the 787-program level.

This August, Frink became one of 12 members selected for the inaugural class of the Quality Career Foundation Program, a premier two-year rotation program dedicated to developing leaders for the organization. In her first rotation, she is supporting the Boeing Global Services (BGS) Quality Strategy and Integration team in St. Louis, Missouri, to where she relocated in December.

She is an active Boeing volunteer with the company’s DreamLearners Program and with the BSC SC State Alumni group, functioning as a member of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities campus team and helping to coordinate on-campus visits/programs and recruitment efforts.

In her time at SC State, Frink was also active. Along with being a member of the Honors College, she was a member of the School of Business’s Ambassador program, travelling to schools to engage with students about SC State and its opportunities.

She was a member of the Marching 101 Band. She is a spring 2016 initiate of Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority Inc. and a spring 2018 initiate of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She received various internship opportunities across the state and spent a semester abroad at the University of Amsterdam in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Upon returning, she volunteered in SC State’s career center, assisting with the day-to-day functions, helping the center with events and classroom visits, and assisting the students with other career needs.

Frink is in graduate school at the University of Texas at Dallas pursuing her master’s in business analytics (data science) and a project management certificate. She is hoping to pivot into a career in data analytics or data engineering upon completion.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0