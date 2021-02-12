SCSU alum to make film of Orangeburg Massacre

In 2014, Cornwell wrote a script for "Orangeburg ‘68," the film version of "Taking a Stand."

"This is not something I have given up on," he said, noting he has had many opportunities to go to film, but wanted to make sure the story of the Orangeburg Massacre was told in a true way.

Cornwell said the film will be different than the play.

"There is only so much you can do in the realm of theater," Cornwell said. "The film will take a deeper dive."

"People were crying at the play but you will be really crying at the movie," he continued. "You will have an attachment and you will see this characters and their personalities."

"You will get a 360 view from what you got in the play," he said. "The play was 10 years ago. I have done more interviews and have heard more sides of the story."

The accolades for "Taking a Stand" did not end in 2013.

The play ended up winning the People's Choice Award for screenplay from Black Entertainment Television in 2018.

The award was given to the screenplay the audience voted on that they wanted to see the most.