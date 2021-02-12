SCSU alum to make film of Orangeburg Massacre

After 53 years, the Orangeburg Massacre remains one of the lesser-known civil rights events in American history.
That will change if playwright and filmmaker Calhoun Cornwell has his way.
Cornwell says he is within three to five months of filming a movie of the Orangeburg Massacre that he hopes will bring just a little justice to those who lost their lives in the civil rights incident.
"They never got justice," the 33-year-old Cornwell said. "All the cops were found not guilty. This powerful story was swept under the rug. I want to bring the story to the masses."
The nearly 2-hour film will be produced by Cornwell's own Creator Productions.
The film, which is completely privately funded with a number of investors, will star DeRon Horton as Henry Smith. Horton has starred in 'Dear White People' on Netflix.
Patrick Walker will play John Stroman. Walker has played in Grey's Anatomy, POWER and The Resident.
"The others I am not at liberty to say yet," Cornwell said.
Cornwell did note that some South Carolina State University students and some Savannah College of Art and Design students, where he graduated with his master's in creative writing, as well as "some well known faces," will be in the film.
"You will see there a nice ensemble," he said.
Cornwell, a 2010 South Carolina State University alum, has always had a strong desire to make the story of the Orangeburg Massacre better known.
The fateful events that led up to a deadly clash between protesters, mostly college students, and S.C. Highway Patrol troopers on the campus of South Carolina State on Thursday, Feb. 8, 1968 have been at the forefront of his consciousness over the years.
When the smoke cleared, three young men -- Samuel Hammond, Henry Smith and Delano Middleton -- were dead and 28 others were wounded. Most were shot in the back, the back of the head and some in the soles of their feet as they tried to flee. The nine officers were later acquitted of any charges.
In 2010, Cornwell wrote and produced “Taking a Stand,” a play that depicted the people and events leading to and revolving around the Massacre. It was presented on campus and at the Koger Center in Columbia. The New York Times then ran a major feature story on Cornwell’s play.
Produced by the Henderson-Davis Players, the play was based on months of research and interviews outlining the events leading up to, during and immediately following the incident.
“Taking a Stand” won the script competition at the 2013 Atlanta Young Playwright Festival. The play also opened for the Boys and Girls Club in New Orleans shortly after Hurricane Katrina.
In 2014, Cornwell wrote a script for "Orangeburg ‘68," the film version of "Taking a Stand."
"This is not something I have given up on," he said, noting he has had many opportunities to go to film, but wanted to make sure the story of the Orangeburg Massacre was told in a true way.
Cornwell said the film will be different than the play.
"There is only so much you can do in the realm of theater," Cornwell said. "The film will take a deeper dive."
"People were crying at the play but you will be really crying at the movie," he continued. "You will have an attachment and you will see this characters and their personalities."
"You will get a 360 view from what you got in the play," he said. "The play was 10 years ago. I have done more interviews and have heard more sides of the story."
The accolades for "Taking a Stand" did not end in 2013.
The play ended up winning the People's Choice Award for screenplay from Black Entertainment Television in 2018.
The award was given to the screenplay the audience voted on that they wanted to see the most.
The play made it to the final round where Cornwell got to pitch the play to then-Executive Vice President and Head of Programming Connie Orlando at Black Entertainment Television.
While he did not win the grand prize, he said the play received a lot of notice over the past two years, helping to lay the groundwork for his upcoming film.
Cornwell related his disappointment in not winning the BET top award and the promised $1 million. Cornwell said the $1 million would have gone toward his film.
"Everything happens for a reason," he said, noting that he has received more than the $1 million from investors. "That is amazing."