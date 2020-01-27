{{featured_button_text}}
Ranky Tanky

Ranky Tanky band members, from left, are Kevin Hamilton, Charlton Singleton, Quiana Parler, Clay Ross and Quentin Baxter.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Charleston-based quintet Ranky Tanky made history Sunday night at the 62nd Grammy Awards with its first nomination and first win for its Gullalh-inspired jazz music.

The band, who reached No. 1 on Billboard and iTune charts in 2019, received the award for Best Original Roots Album “Good Time.”

Loosely translated in Gullah, Ranky Tanky means, “work it” or “get funky.” The band is known for its distinctive sound and musical influences, which are inspired by Gullah culture, the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands.

The band includes S.C. State alum Charlton Singleton, who is a founding member, trumpeter and singer in Ranky Tanky.

"Highest praise unto God, the giver of all gifts and all things good," Singleton said during the group's acceptance speech. "It's an honor to be here to stand on the shoulders of our Gullah ancestry, and bring this music and message to the world. Special thanks to our family and friends and everybody in the Gullah community for their continued love and support."

