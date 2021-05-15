SCSU alum pledges $10K for business scholarship

Through his commitment to servant leadership, James assists local youth through the Darlington County Community Action Agency with character development, while providing coaching and moral guidance.

“I want to serve and use my accomplishments to encourage and inspire our youth, including college students to discover, learn and progress in a craft they are passionate about’” he said. “This way, they are able to foster a love of growth, giving and gratitude.”

James has also agreed to serve on the College of Business Advisory Board.

“We are very grateful for this contribution and investment in our students who may have a desire to someday become an entrepreneur like Mr. James,” Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the College of Business said. “This donation is part of our giving campaign to faculty, staff and alumni that started during Business Week. We encourage more alumni to give back to help our young aspiring leaders of tomorrow.”

James received the B.S. degree in marketing from South Carolina State in 1990.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0