SCSU alum named CEO of Red Cross of S.C.

COLUMBIA -- The American Red Cross of South Carolina recently announced a new regional chief executive officer after the departure of longtime CEO, Louise Welch Williams. Rod Tolbert, who has been with the organization for over 20 years, assumed the role on July 27.

“I am very excited to return to my home state of South Carolina to continue delivering the Red Cross Mission. The South Carolina Region has a great group of staff and volunteers, and I am honored to join them to serve and support our South Carolina communities,” Tolbert said. “My predecessor, outgoing CEO, Louise Welch Williams, and I are longtime friends and Red Cross colleagues. She has done an incredible job leading our team through a National Beta Model and supporting our state through several major Disaster Responses.”

Prior to this role, Tolbert was the vice president for disaster services technology for disaster cycle services at the American Red Cross’s national headquarters. In that role, he oversaw a team of staff and dedicated volunteers that provided IT support for regional and national level disasters. He joined the organization in July of 1998 as the health and safety director for the Greenwood, S.C. chapter and has progressively taken on leadership responsibilities at the American Red Cross.