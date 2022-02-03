SCSU alum earns top spot at Boeing firm

South Carolina State University alumna Rosielynn “Lynn” Fox has been named to the top position with a Boeing drone manufacturer.

Fox is president and CEO of Insitu, which provides unmanned aircraft systems, software solutions and services to global customers, including the U.S. Armed Forces. Fox joined the Bingen, Washington-based company in 2022 as CEO.

She also serves as Boeing’s vice president of Missions and Payloads.

Fox earned a bachelor’s degree from South Carolina State University in 1995 and a master’s degree in computer resources and information management from Webster University. She also is a graduate of Villanova’s executive MBA program.

Founded in 1994, Insitu has facilities both in Washington and Oregon, as well as offices in Australia and the United Kingdom. Boeing purchased the company in 2008.

Before joining Insitu this year, Fox was senior director of Boeing’s Electronic Sensor and Intelligence Solutions division while also serving as CEO of Argon ST of Fairfax, Virginia. Earlier, she served as the director of International Apache Programs in Mesa, Arizona, where she was responsible for managing development and production of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter for all international customers.

Prior to her role in Mesa, Fox was the program manager for V-22 Osprey – Japan. She was responsible for the execution and business growth with the V-22’s first international customer. Fox previously held several positions as program manager of the Mission Systems Integrated Product Team and capture team leader in the division previously called Network & Space Systems (N&SS). Her focus was tied to executing and

capturing new market opportunities in tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Before N&SS, she led an engineering team within Boeing’s Phantom Works division. Her team led initiatives involving mobile satellite and tactical network communications.

Prior to joining Boeing, Lynn held several Department of Defense civilian positions as a systems engineer and program manager. In these roles, she supported the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Army Material Command – Europe and U.S. Army European Command. She also served as a U.S. Army officer.

