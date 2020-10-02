SCSU alum and jazz trumpeter Willie Bradley has single topping two charts

“I allowed Ragan to be featured on the track. To have the combination of flute and trumpet. That’s kind of unheard of in the music industry. The blend of the two is, I think, what makes this track unique,” Bradley said.

Bradley attended what was then South Carolina State College from 1980 to 1984, majoring in music education and performance. After leaving to play with a couple of corporate bands –- he also toured with famed jazz trumpeter and fellow South Carolina native Dizzy Gillespie in 1985 –- he came back to S.C. State and graduated in 1990.

He said his ability to explore different things musically is what helps to set him apart from other artists.

“I’m not afraid to go against the grain. If you’re not free to express yourself, then that’s a form of suppression. With music with the first CD, you have to kind of tread the waters and try to stay in line with what everybody else is doing. But then I found out that, ‘Hey, I’m not going to play this game anymore. I’m going to do the music that I feel that’s going to come from inside of me.’

"I want the world to know who Willie Bradley is. Until I took that stance to play the music the way that I wanted to play it and present it the way I wanted to present it, there was no change,” he said, noting that his latest single is a sign of change.