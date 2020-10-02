SCSU alum and jazz trumpeter Willie Bradley has single topping two charts

You might say jazz recording artist and trumpeter Willie Bradley Jr. is living his best life, having traveled the world performing and now topping music charts with his latest single.
Bradley, the son of Willie Bradley Sr. and the late Mary Catherine Bradley of Orangeburg, grew up on McMichael Street. The 57-year-old now resides in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with his wife, Karren, and their three children, Kyle, Kameron and Kristen.
The accomplished musician is also now topping the Smooth Jazz Network Top 100 Chart and the Bill Smooth Jazz Songs Chart with his single “It’s On Now” featuring Ragan Whiteside. The single is from his upcoming album, “It’s My Time.”
“It makes me feel awesome. It’s another dream come true. This is something that every recording artist looks forward to being able to do,” Bradley said.
The independent artist says music is essential to his soul and has been a part of his makeup for as long as he can remember.
“When you keep your dream alive, even at 57 years old, it’s priceless. I’m not knocking what other people have done or not done, but I see so many people rooting for me. They’re like, 'I’m fulfilling my dreams through just watching you and following you.’"
“That leads me to believe that that’s the calling on my life. It’s not about me, but it’s about showing other people, other independent artists” how to be able to make it in the music world, he said.
He said to be an independent artist at the top of the charts is “huge.”
“I have a lot of peers who are independent artists and some of them have given up because the cost of producing a CD is a daunting task, and it is very expensive. It costs you nearly $24,000 to complete a total CD project in this day and time. I’ve been able to successfully raise $24,000 twice to complete my last two projects,” Bradley said.
He released his first CD, “Another Day & Time” in 2014, followed by his second CD “Going With the Flow” in 2017.
Bradley said his new CD, which he is currently finishing, is a collaboration album pairing him up with some of jazz’s biggest stars, including not just Whiteside, but Walter Beasley and Julian Vaughn.
“It’s going to feature several different people. It’s going to feature Walter Beasley, Marion Meadows, Selena Alright, Gerald Albright’s daughter, James Lloyd from Pieces of a Dream, Julian Vaughn, Nathan Mitchell, Greg Manning, Jonathan Scales, LaShawn Gary and, of course, the single with Ragan Whiteside.
The whole album is going to be a collaboration, and it’s going to be dedicated in memory of my mother, who just passed away in March and was my biggest fan. There’s also a track that I wrote for her, and it’s going to be called ‘Sunny Days for Catherine,’” he said, noting that the entire album is produced and co-written by Jeff Canady of Detroit.
It was Canady who wrote and produced “It’s On Now.”
“We’ve accumulated 10 tracks, but this particular song was one Jeff sent me. We were able to get the Detroit session musicians on there. There are four guys there who are playing on the entire album. They’re the rhythm section,” Bradley said.
“What’s unique about this particular track is that when the guys go into the studio and put down the rhythm track -- that means the bass, guitar, drums and keyboards -- they all play the track down together.
“In the music industry, normally you send the track to a drummer to play it, send it to a keyboard player somewhere else in the country to play on it. On this particular project, everybody is right there. They’re playing at the same time. It gives energy to the music. And that’s what made this track unique,” he said.
He said there was also a story behind the inclusion of Whiteside, his friend from Atlanta who is also an accomplished jazz musician climbing the charts with her single “JJ’s Strut.”
“She’s a flute player and is on the Billboard charts right now. I record my trumpet parts to all of my songs in Atlanta at a studio in her house. ... When I took the track there to play my parts on it, Ragan said, ‘Willie, can I please play on this track.’
“I allowed Ragan to be featured on the track. To have the combination of flute and trumpet. That’s kind of unheard of in the music industry. The blend of the two is, I think, what makes this track unique,” Bradley said.
Bradley attended what was then South Carolina State College from 1980 to 1984, majoring in music education and performance. After leaving to play with a couple of corporate bands –- he also toured with famed jazz trumpeter and fellow South Carolina native Dizzy Gillespie in 1985 –- he came back to S.C. State and graduated in 1990.
He said his ability to explore different things musically is what helps to set him apart from other artists.
“I’m not afraid to go against the grain. If you’re not free to express yourself, then that’s a form of suppression. With music with the first CD, you have to kind of tread the waters and try to stay in line with what everybody else is doing. But then I found out that, ‘Hey, I’m not going to play this game anymore. I’m going to do the music that I feel that’s going to come from inside of me.’
"I want the world to know who Willie Bradley is. Until I took that stance to play the music the way that I wanted to play it and present it the way I wanted to present it, there was no change,” he said, noting that his latest single is a sign of change.
“This is a sign of change because now I wasn’t afraid to go against the grain, and I’m very expressive in my music. This is what sets me apart, and this is why my track is number one,” Bradley said.
The musician has played several shows a year, performing for events ranging from fraternity and sorority engagements to major jazz festivals across the country and private engagements as well.
The coronavirus pandemic has since altered his schedule.
“Before COVID hit, I was up to about 54 shows this year, even to include the Mallorca Smooth Jazz Festival in Spain and several other major jazz festivals like the Long Beach Jazz Festival and the San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival.
“I mean, we were just beginning to really kick it off. Now all of my shows have been pushed back to 2021. But I didn’t stop working. During this whole time, I’ve been busy. I’ve been focused on getting my CD done, and I only have two tracks to play on to complete my CD right now,” Bradley said.
Bradley has played for RJ & The Original James Brown Band and with several other noted musicians, including Ronnie Laws, Alex Bugnon, members of Sly & the Family Stone, Marion Meadows, Walter Beasley and Gerald Albright. He has also opened for jazz musician David Sanborn.
Regardless of wherever his travels have led him, Bradley said he will never forget Orangeburg and is grateful for all of the support from his hometown.
“I want to thank all of the people in Orangeburg for supporting me. I really love that. Every time I come home, no matter where I go, I can tell everybody’s following me because they’re so proud to let me know they’re following me on Facebook and that they follow my career,” he said.
Bradley’s music can be found on his website at www.williebradley.net.
