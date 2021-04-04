SCSU Admissions and Recruitment welcomes new staff

The Bulldog community continues to grow as new staff come to South Carolina State University. Please join SC State’s Department of Admissions and Recruitment in welcoming their newest members, Viticus Thomas and Amber Nelson.

Thomas is the assistant director and transfer coordinator of the admissions department. He received his bachelor’s in social work at Johnson C. Smith University and his master’s in business administration at the University of Phoenix.

Thomas has 15 years of experience in higher education and 12 years of experience in enrollment management. He also specializes in community relations, graduate admissions and transfer admissions.

“My whole family went to SC State and I used to always hang out with my cousins on campus when they went there, so it always felt like home to me. The thing I like best about working here is the people -- they’re just so nice and down to earth. Being a part of this university’s long legacy is a true honor,” Thomas said.

Nelson is the admissions counselor for the department. She received her bachelor’s in marketing from SC State University in 2016 and is currently studying at Liberty University to receive her master’s in higher education and leadership.