SCSU addressing finance, accounting issues

He continued, "The general ledger system at the university, when it was designed many years ago -- probably about a dozen years ago if not more -- just wasn't set up appropriately to facilitate easy financial reporting, meaning that the finance department has to extract data from its GL system and then has to use various EXCEL spreadsheets to manually update and convert the financial statements into the required U.S. GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) presentations.

"That is quite a workload and adds a lot of time to it. As you might imagine, not only does it take time to do, but since there is a manual component to it to check and balance everything and make sure everything is properly flown through and that there's no errors, that also takes some time," he said.

He said a full report on the results of the financial statement will be made at the board's next finance committee.

"So it will be in the coming weeks in October, or perhaps early November. Should there be any major items that arise during that presentation, we'll certainly also present it to you as well," Poulos said.

Trustee Wilbur Shuler, finance committee chairperson, said the general ledger system is being worked on.