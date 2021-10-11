SCSU addressing finance, accounting issues

South Carolina State trustees got an overall positive report about the university's 2021 financial statement audit during an Oct. 6 meeting, with its delayed submission to the state by the Oct. 1 deadline being the only finding.
Stathis Poulos of BDO LLP, the university's external auditing firm, reported during the meeting that the university was working to turn the unaudited version of its financial statements into the state by Oct. 8.
"So it will be about a week late, but it will be earlier than it has been issued before. So we're trying to focus in on that. We only have one finding, and that one finding is due to the missed deadline," Poulos said.
Poulos said the 2021 financial statements were late due to a few reasons, including a recent electronic communications outage at the university, the effects of which were still being worked on at the time of the meeting. He also cited resource shortages in the accounting and finance office and a general ledger system that needed updating.
Teare Brewington, vice president for finance and management, left the university at the end of July. University Controller Brenda Walker has had to fill both roles until another chief financial officer is hired.
"Within the accounting and finance department, there were already some resource shortages, and, as it was mentioned earlier in the board meeting, Ms. Brewington left, I believe in July. Ms. Walker assumed her role, but also kept her controller position as well. So she was running two positions simultaneously. So that further contributed," Poulos said.
He continued, "The general ledger system at the university, when it was designed many years ago -- probably about a dozen years ago if not more -- just wasn't set up appropriately to facilitate easy financial reporting, meaning that the finance department has to extract data from its GL system and then has to use various EXCEL spreadsheets to manually update and convert the financial statements into the required U.S. GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) presentations.
"That is quite a workload and adds a lot of time to it. As you might imagine, not only does it take time to do, but since there is a manual component to it to check and balance everything and make sure everything is properly flown through and that there's no errors, that also takes some time," he said.
He said a full report on the results of the financial statement will be made at the board's next finance committee.
"So it will be in the coming weeks in October, or perhaps early November. Should there be any major items that arise during that presentation, we'll certainly also present it to you as well," Poulos said.
Trustee Wilbur Shuler, finance committee chairperson, said the general ledger system is being worked on.
"We understand now, with the staff that we have, we understand what was not done. ... We want to use the technology in the system to generate reports that we need to have. We may have to go back to ground zero to construct these things," he said.
Shuler said, "The system that we have is constantly being updated by the manufacturer, but the thing is the way we're using it," he said. "We need to fix that."
Walker said, "We're already working on that. ... That's already in the works."
S.C. State President Alex Conyers said he is happy to have Walker on staff and thanked her.
"Our last CFO left at the end of July. Ms. Walker has stepped in, stepped up, and she has done a phenomenal job in leading us through this transition. ... She's shared a lot of information with us. We've learned a lot of how we can improve ourselves, and she brings with her over 20 years of experience of this work at Benedict College," Conyers said.
Finance
Walker gave a summary report on finance.
According to preliminary unaudited figures ending June 30, 2021, the university's restricted operating budget had $67,429,971 in revenues and $70,206,299 in expenses, leaving a negative net operating income of $2,776,328.
The budget is based off a count of 2,172 students and a full-time equivalency, or FTE, of 1,945.
Walker said there would be some debt relief reflected in numbers to be collected after June 30, including additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act dollars set to come to the university.
CARES Act funding as of Sept. 30 stood at $9,790,091 in the initial funding round, with another $13,588,316 approved in a second stimulus bill. The most recent installment of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan totaled $24,839,400, with the university receiving a total of $48,217,807 in total COVID emergency funding.
Unaudited figures have the university's total assets standing at $185,968,900 vs. total liabilities of $150,890,107, resulting in a positive net position of $52,991,861 as of June 30.
"We did end the year with a positive change (in net position) of $32 million. I will point out that a lot of that has to do with the debt forgiveness by the Department of Education ... ," Walker said.
"You'll see that our revenues did increase by about $5 million, but our operating expenses also did increase (by $7.8 million). So our net operating loss did increase compared to the prior year for about $2.5 million," Walker said.
She continued, "We had an increase in non-operating revenues ($19,687,664) mostly because of an increase in federal grants, and that would also include the gifts and the refunds that we received."
