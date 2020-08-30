SCSU 1890 to join in celebration of 130th anniversary of Morrill Act

During the week of Aug. 24, leaders and members of the 1890 university community, policymakers, business and community leaders used an array of platforms to reflect on and celebrate the legacy of these land-grant institutions, including on social media using #Celebrate1890s. They highlighted innovative programs at the 1890 land-grant universities and their role in developing solutions for local, regional, and global challenges. This week of activities also included points of pride and/or significant accomplishments for each of the 19 1890 land-grant universities.

"The anniversary of the second Morrill Act heightens the platform for colleges and universities within the 1890 system to celebrate their individual and collective accomplishments," said Vice President and Executive Director for 1890 Programs Dr. Louis Whitesides. "As South Carolina's only land-grant HBCU, SC State is acclaimed for its many signature academic programs; for being the top producer of African American educators and administrators in the state; world renowned for its Bulldog Battalion, which produced 22 generals, second only to West Point; ranked annually among top universities for social mobility of graduates; and contributes to the economic vitality of the greater Orangeburg region with a $145 million impact."