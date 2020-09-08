SCSU 1890 promotes summer reading with virtual book club

The featured guest readers included: Herman Jamison, SC State 1890 SMART Academy teacher and educator at Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg; Zharne Glover, criminal investigator for Fort Mill Police Department; and Deon Tedder, democratic nominee for S.C. House District 109 and an attorney for David Aylor Law Office, based in Charleston. The program concluded with a special appearance from Miss South Carolina USA 2020 Hannah Jane Curry.

“Being able to interact with all the boys and girls through Zoom, and learning more about what SC State University is doing for its community was something I’m grateful to have experienced,” said Curry, who read the storybook Granddaddy’s Gift. “Having programs like [the summer book club] allow students to still learn and grow through education, while still providing youth the ability to interact with others even if it’s through a camera.”

The virtual summer book club consisted of 39 students, including former participants in the SC State 1890 SMART Academy camp. The program was comprised of rising fourth and fifth grade students who reside in Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties and Columbia. At the conclusion of the program, each student received a complimentary storybook, customized bookmarks and a certificate of completion.