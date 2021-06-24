SCSU 1890, OCSO to host youth empowerment camps

South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension in partnership with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will host a series of Youth Empowerment Camps.

Camps will be held in different locations throughout the county from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Campers are to arrive by 8:30 a.m. There’s no registration fee.

Activities include teambuilding exercises, character education, physical fitness activities, nutrition education, anger management skills and gang prevention tips. Breakfast and lunch are provided daily.

Session 1 is June 21-25 in the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School auditorium, 601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg. Register by June 25 at 1890.info/YEC_session 1

Session 2 is July 12-16 at Shepherd Outreach Ministries, 289 Pineland Road, Vance. Register by July 8 at 1890.info/YEC_session 2.

Session 3 is July 26-30 at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, 1396 Wire Road, Norway. Register by July 22 at 1890.info/YEC_session3.

Session 4 is Aug. 9-13 at Unity Fellowship Community Church, 2876 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Register by Aug. 5 at 1890.info/YEC_session 4.

There are 20 spots available per camp. No transportation is provided.

