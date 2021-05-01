SCSU 1890 launches fund to increase program opportunities

South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension Program will invest in the advancement of its mission to improve quality of life with the development of the SC State 1890 Fund, program officials announced Monday.

The SC State 1890 Fund will elevate resources that will create opportunities of access for communities, families and individuals who are deeply connected to SC State 1890.

“We are excited to launch the 1890 Fund,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of SC State 1890 Research & Extension. “As we experience a tremendous rate of growth to better serve the citizens of South Carolina, the generous contributions donated to the fund will allow us to serve as a catalyst for progression in communities across South Carolina.”

SC State 1890 administrators have already received its first investment from a significant strategic partner, the Palmetto Agribusiness Council (PABC), which supports the advancement and economic development of agriculture and forestry throughout the state. Members of the council contributed $1,500 to the 1890 Program, which serves as the public service arm of SC State.