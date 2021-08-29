SCSU 1890 launches Computer Access Program, donates computers in rural areas

“On behalf of all of the organizations, we would like to thank SC State 1890 for their generous support and for being that human resource to provide technological assistance to those in need,” said Willie Booker, director and board member of the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club.

“Those computers will enable our youth to use their skills and reach their dreams to become technological designers and operators in the future.”

By donating computers to learning centers in rural areas, the Computer Access Program aims to bridge the digital divide and connect families to resources and opportunities to improve their quality of life and raise their standard of living.

“The Computer Access Program is one of several innovative means by which we will conquer this challenge. We aim to propel limited resource communities to a better standard of living within the state,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of SC State 1890 Research & Extension.