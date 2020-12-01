SCSU 1890, BrightMa Farms partner for hemp webinar

“Education is the number one opportunity—educating farmers, communities and industries about the added benefits of hemp as a sustainable industrial manufacturing material and its contributions in a circular economy,” said Harold Singletary, CEO of BrightMa Farms. “Our call to action is championing South Carolina’s industrial hemp by educating and advocating, while developing strategic partnerships with sustainability driven companies working to build a supply chain that protects farmers and allows the state’s hemp industry to flourish by diversifying our offerings.”

Hemp is used for many commercial and industrial products such as food, paper, textiles, plastics, insulations, oils, cosmetics, fibers and biofuels. It was legalized in 2018 due to the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill,) which removed the crop and its derivatives from the definition of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Both hemp and marijuana stem from the same plant species, Cannabis sativa, however, they differ in concentrations of THC. Federal and South Carolina laws define hemp as any part of the plant with a THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3 percent. Anything above that percentage is considered marijuana and is illegal in the state.