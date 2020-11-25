Screening commission receives SCSU board candidate application

The College and University Trustee Screening Commission received completed applications on or before noon Monday, Nov. 23, from the candidates listed below.
The Commission will hold screening hearings in early January 2021. The election date must be set by a concurrent resolution of the General Assembly.
• South Carolina State University -- at-large seat 10 -- Macie P. Smith, Columbia -- term expires June 30, 2024
• The Citadel -- one at-large seat -- C. Douglas Barnes, Lancaster -- term expires June 30, 2026; Kenneth L. Davis, III, Columbia; F. Gregory Delleney Jr., Chester; Andrew L. Helfer, Columbia
• Lander University -- at-large Seat 9 -- Esther R. “Toni” Able, Laurens -- term expires June 30, 2022; James C. Shubert, Simpsonville
• University of South Carolina 5th Judicial Circuit -- Robert F. Dozier, Jr., Columbia -- term expires June 30, 2022; Alexander English, Blythewood; Kevin M. Hunter, Irmo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.