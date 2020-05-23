SCPR reporter gets Edward R. Murrow award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- SC Public Radio (SCPR) Reporter Scott Morgan has received the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for his story on Doug O’Neal, a South Carolina man who wrongfully served 24 years in prison for murder.

Titled “A Quarter Century for Murder and an Ex-Prosecutor’s Change of Heart,” the story features interviews with both Doug and Catherine O’Neal, as well as former prosecutor Jim Morton and advocates of O’Neal, Claude Humphries and Mary Stewart.

Morgan joined the SCPR team in March 2019 after a stint at KETR-FM in Commerce, Texas, where he was a reporter and local host during National Public Radio’s network news program “All Things Considered.” Previously, Morgan served as a newspaper reporter and editor in New Jersey.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow awards since 1971. Presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions, regional Murrow awards recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. SCPR is located in Region 8, which includes Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Now in its 47th year of broadcasting, SCPR reaches more than 300,000 listeners each week. With eight transmitters located across the state, the network offers two formats – News/Talk and News/Music. For more on SCPR, visit www.southcarolinapublicradio.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0