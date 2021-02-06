SCICU distributes $60K in scholarships to S.C. private colleges and universities

“Independent colleges and universities in this country are remarkably effective at educating and graduating low-income and first-generation students in less time, with less student debt,” said Richard Ekman, president of CIC. “Helping these students afford a private college education is a truly critical need in our society, and it is rewarding to be a partner with the UPS Foundation and the SCICU as we help to support deserving students.”

The CIC/UPS Scholarships Program has made a private college education possible for more than 21,000 low-income, first generation and minority students and has had a transformative impact on individuals, families and communities across the country.

“The UPS Foundation is honored to work with CIC to provide scholarships for students at independent colleges and universities,” said Eduardo Martinez, president of the UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. “Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community.”

