SCHSL sports plan moves to Phase 1.5

It’s possible the fall seasons can be delayed further, based on the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in this state and teams’ abilities to host regular practices by Sept. 21.

The SCHSL sports scene, meanwhile, waits after the league’s appellate panel on Wednesday tabled a decision on an appeal by Lexington School District One after its plan was voted down by the SCHSL’s executive committee. Lexington One’s plan would basically move low-risk sports like baseball and softball to the fall, and football being played in the spring. The appellate panel will make a decision Aug. 10, and those sports seasons would indeed be switched if the appellate panel decides as such.

If so, that also means sports like baseball and softball would suddenly start practicing Aug. 17.

“I’m worried (the SCHSL’s) response to move to Phase 1.5 is a response to the appellate committee not making a decision and kind of forcing their hand,” said Matt Apicella, baseball coach and athletic director at Lake City.

“I think it’s a shame the appellate committee did not make a decision the other day. They were given one job to decide the appeal, and it seemed like they wanted to discuss everything else besides that.”

And that brings about Apicella’s next concern.