Schools watching weather closely

The threat of icy rain on Friday has some school officials closely monitoring the weather situation as they decide whether to close their doors.

Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said Wednesday, “We have not made any decisions as of yet. We've been communicating with the county and EMS. We're tracking the weather.”

“We've been on the briefings as well and keeping track in communication with them as well. We're not ready to make a decision at this moment, but we are on top of it and following it,” he said.

Calhoun County Public Schools moved to 100% virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 14 because of the impact of the coronavirus on students and employees.

Students are learning virtually all this week. The district plans to assess the return to face-to-face instruction on Friday.

Bamberg County’s public schools are also already under virtual instruction this week.

“We were already out," BCSD Superintendent Dottie Brown said.

Students are scheduled to return back to school on Monday, Jan. 24.

Orangeburg Preparatory Schools is still monitoring the weather, according to Sandy Reed, executive assistant to the lead administrator of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, Libby Ray.

Brandy Mullennax, head of school at Holly Hill Academy, said the school would be closed Friday with the threat of bad weather on that day.

Becky Haigler, head of school at Calhoun Academy, said, “A decision has not been made at this time. We will continue to monitor the weather and make a decision tomorrow afternoon.”

Jamie Barnes, head of school at Andrew Jackson Academy, said their school would not be affected because school is only open four days a week, from Monday through Thursday.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534.

