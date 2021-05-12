Schools want to maintain masks; local officials: Keep coverings until end of year

Local school districts plan to keep mask requirements as they await further guidance following the governor’s announcement that parents can decide whether their children should wear masks in public schools.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order was issued prior to the Tuesday night meeting of the Orangeburg County School District board.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster referenced it, but implored parents to continue to embrace mask wearing at least through the remainder of the school year.

“It was my intent to inform this community and the board that it is my hope that we’re able to maintain the required mask mandates in this county and in our school. That is something that I believe has allowed us to reach that zero positivity rate in our employees. However, that may have some influence on an announcement that just came out,” Foster said.

He continued, “I hope that our parents will engage and continue to join us, or stay on this journey with us as we want to move forward with keeping things the way they are throughout the rest of this school year to ensure that the COVID spread in Orangeburg County remains low and remains as it is.