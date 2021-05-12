Schools want to maintain masks; local officials: Keep coverings until end of year

Local school districts plan to keep mask requirements as they await further guidance following the governor’s announcement that parents can decide whether their children should wear masks in public schools.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order was issued prior to the Tuesday night meeting of the Orangeburg County School District board.
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster referenced it, but implored parents to continue to embrace mask wearing at least through the remainder of the school year.
“It was my intent to inform this community and the board that it is my hope that we’re able to maintain the required mask mandates in this county and in our school. That is something that I believe has allowed us to reach that zero positivity rate in our employees. However, that may have some influence on an announcement that just came out,” Foster said.
He continued, “I hope that our parents will engage and continue to join us, or stay on this journey with us as we want to move forward with keeping things the way they are throughout the rest of this school year to ensure that the COVID spread in Orangeburg County remains low and remains as it is.
“Our teachers and students have done a great job adjusting and they continue to adjust. So it is my effort and my hope to ask our parents in our community to join us on this journey as we want to continue to ensure health and safety for all our students by maintaining the mask requirements in our schools and our school buildings.”
The superintendent added, “We continue to put the health and safety of our students and our teachers in the forefront. So I’m going to encourage our community to continue with us in that regard.”
The district issued a memo early Wednesday morning alerting parents, guardians and students that the district COVID-19 prevention measures such as masks would remain active until the district received further guidance from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and state Department of Education, as well as a form which will enable parents and guardians to opt their children out of mask requirements.
In his COVID-19 report on Tuesday, Foster said that 1,558 students had been impacted by the coronavirus.
“To date from the beginning of the school year, we’ve had 566 actually test positive,” Foster said, The district had 64 students impacted by COVID over the past two weeks, including 17 positive cases.
Foster said there were 720 employees impacted by the coronavirus to date, with 133 positive cases among employees since the beginning of the school year. Ten employees were impacted by the coronavirus over the past two weeks.
“This number I’m extremely proud of: zero positive employees over the past two weeks. … I take my hat off to our employees for practicing the health and safety protocols. Again, we continue to show across this state that if you follow those protocols and you do those things that we know are recommended, we can pull down the spread of COVID and continue to be as safe while individuals are continuing to be vaccinated,” Foster said.
He said the recent disease activity report revealed Orangeburg is still in the low category, but had a 3.2 positivity rate.
“So we’re staying steady. Again, I would love to see that number continue to go down as a county. I believe that will continue to happen if we continue to stay steadfast in our efforts when it comes to the COVID vaccine,” Foster said.
He continued, “Face-to-face instruction continues to go well. Our teachers are continuing to work hard. Now as we transition into the testing season, getting those students in for testing and those who are virtual, our principals, administration and teachers have done a great job of that.”
Dottie Brown, superintendent of Bamberg School District 1, said the district has a mask mandate and plans to keep it until further notice.
“We are still under operation of (state Department of Education Superintendent) Molly Spearman’s memo and DHEC’s guidance for masks, as the well as the state Department of Transportation’s mask requirements for students on buses,” Brown said.
“The district will continue to follow the state Department of Education guidelines along with DHEC to ensure the health and safety of all the faculty, staff and students,” she said.
“As far as Bamberg 1’s concerned, we’re still putting the health, safety and well-being of every child and every staff member at the forefront as we continue to adhere to the state Department of Education’s guidelines and regulations, as well as guidance from DHEC until such time as we are directed otherwise,” Brown continued.
Dr. Thelma Sojourner, superintendent of BSD2, said “We’re going to follow through with the masks until the end of this school year. Our kids are still going to wear them.”
Sojourner said the issue of wearing masks came up during the district’s Monday night board meeting.
“We think for the safety of our school personnel and for the safety of our children, we’re going to continue to wear the masks until school ends. ... COVID hit in our community very heavy, and we just had a student that was positive two weeks ago. So we just think in light of safety and caution, we’re going to wear until school ends,” she said.
As far as a possible opt-out measure for parents, Sojourner said, “We hadn’t gotten into that and if we have to, we will, but we have not, not at this point.”
George Kiernan, human resources director and public information officer in the Calhoun County School District, issued a statement on Wednesday.
“The Calhoun County Public School District, with guidance from the State Department of Education, will continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations set forth by DHEC and the CDC, in regards to requiring students and faculty to wear masks while in our buildings,” the statement read.
