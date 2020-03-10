Schools, universities take measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus

Local school districts are taking the necessary precautions, enhancing illness monitoring efforts and keeping parents and students abreast of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) all in an effort to make sure students and staff are kept safe.
“We are not taking this lightly,” Orangeburg County School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said, during the district's regularly scheduled work session Tuesday evening. “We have talked about this for hours. We didn't just start yesterday. It is ongoing.”
All local school districts are staying in close contact with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and following their lead in developing recommendations and guidelines in light of the coronavirus.
Currently, there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in The T&D Region schools.
As of March 11, state officials said there are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and five presumptive positive cases. Those five cases still need to be confirmed by the CDC.
Of the seven cases, five have been identified in Camden, one case is in Charleston County and the other is in Spartanburg County, officials said.
The coronavirus is a family of viruses that can cause the common cold or more severe diseases such as COVID-19, which first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
“We are following the coronavirus situation carefully and closely,” OCSD Nurse Patti Padgett said.
The district is currently teaching students about respiratory etiquette and posters and videos are being shown to students about proper hygiene, said Padgett.
Padgett says hand sanitizers are in the classrooms and its use by younger children is being supervised.
Nurses are going into classrooms especially for special education and students in primary and elementary schools to teach hand-washing classes.
District custodians are conducting frequent restroom checks and cleaning and sanitizing high touch areas such as sinks, fixtures, and flush handles. Evening custodians also disinfect all high touch points at the end of each day.
If the coronavirus comes more widespread or an outbreak did occur, the district can utilize additional methods such as disinfectant mists or foggers.
The district is also ordering two handheld electrostatic sprayers with expectations the equipment will arrive next week.
For school buses, disinfectant and spray bottles have been purchased and the district has also been in contact with the S.C. High School League with regards to the possibility of discontinuing handshakes between teams and players before and after games.
No school activities or games have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus as of yet.
The district says if someone is ill there are measure in place to handle such an occurrence.
"If a student or staff member begins showing flu-like or other respiratory symptoms at school, our school nurses follow standard medical precautions and procedures," Johnson said, in a letter sent out to district stakeholders last week.
"Parents and guardians are reminded to keep their children at home when they have a fever higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit before they are given a fever-reducing medication," said Johnson.
"Once your child's fever breaks and your child no longer has a fever (without Tylenol or another product in his/her system) please keep your child home for another 24 hours," he said.
The district's human resource department is also monitoring staff to ensure the district has the appropriate personnel in place to continue in the education of students.
Padgett said the district is monitoring increased absences from its baseline absentee rate. Absenteeism is being shared with DHEC regularly and the district is in touch with the agency about what steps will be taken should the virus become more widespread.
“Currently we are not there,” Padgett said, in reference to pending school closures. “There is a plan laid out and we work with our administration team.”
Padgett said the distinct always does a surveillance of attendance in flu seasons and says it always reports to DHEC when absenteeism is above 10 percent or above 20 percent for a particular group of students or staff.
"We continue to report numbers as needed to DHEC and they will guide us," Padgett said.
Johnson said no school is supposed to close or cancel classes until it goes through DHEC, the Health and Human Services Department and the state Department of Education.
In the event of school closures, District Chief of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Lana Williams says review material is being prepared for students that they can download on their chrome books so that the students will have information or ready material they will use at home in the case of an emergency.
The board itself is also looking at the potential of allowing teleconference meetings in order to avoid in person board meetings. The board does not currently have this in the district's policy but will look to waive the prohibition to allow for teleconference.
Calhoun County Public Schools
"This thing is scary and we are just trying to stay on top of it and hopefully we will not have a case," Calhoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said. "We won't play with this."
All schools in the district have outfitted restrooms with soap dispensers for hand-washing and hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the school. Instructions have been provided on proper hygiene.
"Students are encouraged to visit the school nurse when not feeling well," Wilson said. "Keep kids home if they have fevers or any symptoms. We are trying to make sure we stay on top of this stuff."
District custodial staff continue to do more frequent cleanings.
Though school closures are not in place, Wilson said district is putting together curriculum packets that will enable e-learning. School closures will be at the direction of DHEC.
Wilson said the district has cancelled out of state field trips but 'has not seen a need to cancel' regularly scheduled events or after-school activities.
"We will keep an eye on it," he said.
Bamberg County schools
Bamberg School District One Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting said the district has implemented a number of protocols to include the monitoring all symptoms and documenting both student and staff illnesses.
"We have concluded that the only sure thing about this virus is its unpredictability," Schwarting said. "Communication is the key to avoiding panic among our children, staff, and parents."
"Hopefully we will see the end of this epidemic very soon," she continued. "We pray for all those who have lost loved ones to this frightening illness. Again, at this time we have no reported or suspected cases."
In the interim, the district is sending students and staff home as quickly as possible as well as keeping parents informed if any students in their child's classroom has received a confirmed case of the virus.
You have free articles remaining.
"We have made sure we have an adequate supply of hand sanitizer (at least 60 percent alcohol), soap for vigorous hand-washing, paper towel for drying hands," Schwarting said.
She says if a child displays symptoms they will quarantine the child until he or she is picked up by parents.
Parents are encouraged to monitor the news, district/school facebook pages, district web site and follow the universal guidelines listed above in their homes.
No school trips or sporting activities have been cancelled or otherwise impacted in the district through March 10.
Bamberg School District Two has also taken the same necessary precautions as their counterparts in other districts such as making sure soap is available for frequent hand-washing and that disinfectant wipes are also available.
"The school nurse is encouraging anyone who feels sick to stay home," Superintendent Dr. Thelma Sojourner said. "Cleaning and disinfecting processes have been enhanced."
Sojourner said all information from DHEC, the CDC and the SCDOE have been shared with all of the schools, nurses and administrators to ensure that communication is passed on to parents and the community.
"Should a case of coronavirus be confirmed by the hospital or other health officials, the district will rely on the direction and guidance from DHEC and the county health department," she said. "Should they recommend closing the schools, the district would follow their direction and make sure necessary precautions are followed."
She said if a case is confirmed in the district appropriate notification would be made to parents and the community.
The coronavirus
The (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They can be mild to severe, and in some cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
While most young people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms, they can spread the disease to people who are more at risk.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3 percent, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1 percent of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
Individuals are also being directed to the www.scdhec.gov for more information about the virus.
Orangeburg Preparatory Schools
(803) 534-7970
Phone (803) 536-3000
Interim Head of Schools
What is the district doing special to keep kids safe?
What is the district doing special to keep staff safe?
What recommendations are being provided for the teachers when dealing with this virus among the children?
Is the district purchasing any special equipment to help prevent spread of coronavirus?
What plans are in place if a kid comes to school and test positive?
What does the district recommend parents do?
Is this going to affect any activities or trips the district has planned? If so, provide some examples?
Is this going to affect any sporting activities? Cancellation of games? If so, what games etc.?
Universities
South Carolina State University has placed a moratorium on all international university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff.
Sonja Bennett-Bellamy
Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs
What is the university doing on campus to inform about the coronavirus?
What has the university done to protect against the coronavirus?
What is the university’s plans if a student is tested positive with the coronavirus?
Any things cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus?
What would the trigger be for classes to be cancelled or athletic activities/games to be cancelled?
Is the campus purchasing any special equipment items to protect against the coronavirus?