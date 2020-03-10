Schools, universities take measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus

Padgett said the distinct always does a surveillance of attendance in flu seasons and says it always reports to DHEC when absenteeism is above 10 percent or above 20 percent for a particular group of students or staff.

"We continue to report numbers as needed to DHEC and they will guide us," Padgett said.

Johnson said no school is supposed to close or cancel classes until it goes through DHEC, the Health and Human Services Department and the state Department of Education.

In the event of school closures, District Chief of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Lana Williams says review material is being prepared for students that they can download on their chrome books so that the students will have information or ready material they will use at home in the case of an emergency.

The board itself is also looking at the potential of allowing teleconference meetings in order to avoid in person board meetings. The board does not currently have this in the district's policy but will look to waive the prohibition to allow for teleconference.

Calhoun County Public Schools