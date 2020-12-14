Schools receive COVID funds; T&D Region schools get almost $2M

Local school districts will receive almost $2 million in federal coronavirus relief money, the S.C. Department of Education announced Monday.
The Orangeburg County School District will receive about $1.5 million of the amount.
Other school districts in The T&D Region will receive the following amounts:
• Calhoun County Public Schools – $197,810
• Bamberg School District One – $148,915
• Bamberg School District Two – $87,399
The S.C. Department of Education will be distributing a total of $84.3 million in additional Coronavirus Relief Fund money to schools across the state.
The funding can be used for safety measures and personal protective equipment; hiring of school nurses; hiring of staff to provide one-on-one instruction and support services for struggling students, and technology equipment to support online learning.
The Orangeburg County School District’s personal protective equipment needs have been fully supported already by the state department, according to Merry Glenne Piccolino, assistant superintendent for communications, business and community partnerships.
The district plans to use the additional money on technology to support online learning.
“Specifically, the funding will help OCSD in replacing and updating teacher devices in an ongoing effort to ensure equity across our recently-consolidated district and end disparities as it relates to our educators’ instructional technology,” she said. “While school districts have until September of 2021 to designate how they will best utilize the funding, we also plan to add additional technology inside our classrooms to enhance the hybrid in-person/virtual learning experience for students.”
