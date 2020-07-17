'Schools have a lot to think about': Orangeburg doctor says reopenings should be done with caution

The district provided parents an online survey last month about how they would like the district to reopen school in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The results of the survey show a large majority do not favor a return to the classroom in August.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced this week that he wants the S.C. Department of Education to withhold approval of any district's plan that does not include an in-school option.

Macpherson also said that while children are not considered the most at risk for the virus, "We also have to think about the health of the teachers."

"Some are experienced and that is a good thing, but with experience comes age, and with age comes underlying medical problems," she said.

There are also other school district staff members that need to be of concern.

Children, even if they are asymptomatic, could have other issues such as multi-system inflammatory issues that could be harmful in the long term, Macpherson said.

"This is a novel virus and we are learning about this every day," she said.

Macpherson said she believes a "hybrid model" could be the best school option, where there is both in-classroom and virtual learning.