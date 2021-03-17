Schools go virtual, close ahead of storms; hail, tornadoes, damaging winds all possible

More information can be found at www.orangeburgcounty.org. Payments can be made online at the website or at the drop box outside.

Orangeburg County School District

Orangeburg County School District employees will work remotely on Thursday. All schools and offices will be closed and students will learn remotely.

Also, all athletics, extracurricular activities and other activities scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled.

Students were already scheduled for virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday so teachers could receive their coronavirus vaccinations, so their schedules will not be changed by the storm.

The district does not anticipate a change to Friday’s schedule.

Andrew Jackson Academy

AJA Head of School Jamie Barnes said, "We're actually just not coming in at all. We've already canceled school."

Bamberg School District 1

Superintendent Dottie Brown said, "We are reverting to an e-learning day tomorrow for all students.