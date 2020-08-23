Schools get fed. internet funding; Aiken Electric Co-op taking fiber to North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two North schools will receive high-speed Internet access with the help of federal coronavirus relief money.

Aiken Electric Cooperative will receive $151,955 to construct and extend fiber cable from its network to the North Middle/High School and North Elementary School as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Construction will begin Oct. 1, with installation complete by the end of December, according to the cooperative's application submitted to the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff.

The ORS is responsible for administering the CARES Act money as part of the state's Broadband Infrastructure Program.

McCall-Thomas Engineering will provide the design and construction services for the project.

The broadband project will bring 1 gigabyte speed to the schools and will aim to offset some of the technological challenges that have come to light due to the coronavirus in the areas of education.