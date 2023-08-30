Local schools and government offices will close early Wednesday in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia, which is forecast to be a tropical storm when it reaches South Carolina.

Orangeburg County School District

OCSD schools will let out early. The dismissal schedule is as follows:

• Kindergarten through 5th grade -- Elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m. with the exception of Dover Elementary school, which will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

• Middle schools, K-12 schools and middle high schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

• High schools dismiss at 1 p.m., with the exception of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, O-W will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, OCSD will have a two-hour delayed start.

All after-school programs and athletic events (practices and games) will be canceled on Wednesday and a determination about afterschool programs and events will be made once assessments of all campuses are made on Thursday.

Calhoun County School District

• Wednesday - early dismissal between 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to get student drivers, staff and buses off of the roads before the winds. Breakfast and lunch will be served

• Thursday – three-hour delay. Staff reports at 10 a.m. students 11 a.m. to allow daylight to assess roads and structures for any damage and safe passage.

Only lunch will be served.

• Friday – resume normal schedules

Bamberg County School District

The district will dismiss Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for elementary schools, 10:45 a.m. for middle schools, and 11 a.m. for high schools. A remote learning day will be held Thursday.

All after-school and athletic programs/events are cancelled for Wednesday.

Private schools

• Wesley Christian School in Orangeburg will close at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

• Orangeburg Preparatory Schools Upper Campus, Lower Campus, and Child Development Center will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

The school will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday. Students should report to school at 10:00 a.m. on that day.

• Orangeburg Christian Academy will let out at noon Wednesday and will plan to start at 10 a.m. Thursday if the school has electricity.

• Holly Hill Academy will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

• Calhoun Academy will be dismissing students at noon on Wednesday. Students should report to school at 9 a.m. Thursday.

• Dorchester Academy will be open until 1 p.m. Wednesday and closed Thursday.

• Andrew Jackson Academy will have an early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and will monitor the situation to determine measures taken on Thursday.

Colleges and universities

S.C. State

South Carolina State University will dismiss classes and non-essential employees at noon on Wednesday

Afternoon and evening classes on Wednesday will be canceled.

The university also will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday with classes resuming at 10 a.m. Offices will open at 10:30 a.m.

S.C. State will also begin preparing facilities for the possibility of localized flooding.

Students who remain on campus Wednesday night should expect to shelter in their residence halls during the storm’s peak periods while staying away from windows.

In the event of emergencies, students and employees are advised to call the Campus Police at 803-378-4754 or dial 911.

OCtech

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will dismiss at noon Wednesday and return to classes at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Claflin

Claflin University will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and the university's administrative offices and classes will resume regular schedules at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Updates will be provided by Claflin's official website, campus emails, Panther alerts, and the university's social media platforms.

Denmark Tech

Denmark Technical College will close at 3 p.m. and reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Local government offices

Orangeburg and Calhoun county offices and operations will close at noon Wednesday and open Thursday at 11 a.m. unless otherwise notified. The only exception will be for emergency and essential staff.

The decision was made based on the county's meeting with the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

Orangeburg County says its notice does not include Emergency Services, Sheriff's Department, Detention Center, EMS, Buildings and Grounds or Public Works, because they have their own inclement weather procedures.

Should the circumstances change, operational adjustments will be made. Employees and citizens may find additional information on the county’s website at

www.orangeburgcounty.org and Facebook page, and by calling 803-533-1000 or 803-533-6265.

The Calhoun County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will close at noon Wednesday and the administration building and day program will also close early.

Bamberg County government offices will close at 3 p.m. today and reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Getting ready

Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said Tuesday was a day of coordinating with local and state agencies to ensure all preparations are in place.

Staley said flash flooding will be a concern and wind gusts could also be an issue.

"Have a plan and be prepared," Staley said. "Watch the weather."

Orangeburg County Fire District Battalion Chief of Training Jeremey Jeffcoat said the district was conducting normal preparation protocol. That includes conference calls with fire department chiefs, and ensuring adequate fire personnel and equipment is ready.

“We are tying up loose ends,” Jeffcoat said, noting the district will enter storm mode plan which changes how day-to-day call dispatch is handled.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director David Chojnacki encouraged residents to make sure they have adequate food and water as well as ways to function without electricity. For example, a manual can opener.

Chojnacki also encouraged individuals to make sure their generators are filled and that they do not use the generators near a house or in a garage.

“Watch the flooding,” Chojnacki said. “If there is water on the road, stay away from that and find an alternative.”

Bamberg County Emergency Services Director Tiffany Kemmerlin said Tuesday the department is monitoring the storm and communicating with all supporting staff.

Local emergency officials were not planning to open any shelters but were prepared to do so if needed.

Heavy rains, flooding, gusty winds and possibly even tornadoes are forecast to move into the area Wednesday.

Between three inches and seven inches of rain are forecast for the region, while larger amounts are possible in some areas.

Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties are all under a tropical storm watch.

Peak winds of 15 mph to 25 mph are forecast for Orangeburg, with gusts of up to 40 mph possible.

Calhoun County’s tropical storm watch is forecasting sustained winds of 15 mph to 25 mph with peak wind gusts to 35 mph possible.

Bamberg County is also under a tropical storm watch with sustained winds of 15 mph to 25 mph with peak wind gusts of 40 mph possible.

A flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 2 p.m. Thursday.

There is a flood warning in place for the North Fork of the Edisto River from late Wednesday night until further notice.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the river's stage was at 5.7 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.6 feet Friday morning.

At 8 feet, some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens.

Downstream from the U.S. Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood.

At 10 feet, farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded.

Through mid-Tuesday afternoon, Idalia was moving north at 15 mph with sustained winds of 90 mph.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in preparation for the potential effects of the storm

The governor's order directs the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to coordinate with all relevant state agencies and to be prepared to respond to any requests for state assistance from local officials and county emergency management leaders.