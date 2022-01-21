Schools closed amid threat of wintry weather

The anticipation of icy rain and potentially hazardous road conditions on Friday has forced the closure of schools across The T&D Region.

Orangeburg County School District announced in a press release Thursday that Friday would be a virtual work and school day for all students and employees.

“A winter storm is expected to impact our region Friday and throughout the weekend with freezing rain, the possibility of snowfall and ice. With freezing temperatures, black ice on roadways is anticipated and would create dangerous travel conditions for students, families, teachers and staff,” the district stated.

The district also said that an Extended Learning Day that had been set for Saturday, Jan. 22, would also be canceled because of “potential for internet and power outages.”

“Our school food service staff members are preparing a take-home breakfast and lunch for students, and they will be able to take that home with them this afternoon to enjoy during tomorrow’s virtual learning day,” the district said Thursday.

Calvin Wright, executive director of the Orangeburg-Bamberg-Calhoun Community Action Agency Inc., said that all Head Start and Early Head Start centers in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale and Bamberg counties will be closed Friday.

Orangeburg Christian Academy Principal Cynthia Poor said school is held Monday through Thursday and not on Friday.

“We’re going to be out anyhow unless something happens on Monday. So we’re in good shape,” Poor said.

Jamie Barnes, head of school at Andrew Jackson Academy, has said their school would also not be affected because school is only open four days a week.

Dorchester Academy and Holly Hill Academy will be closed, along with Wesley Christian School and Barnwell School District 19 (Blackville-Hilda).

We’re going to be closed. We will have an e-learning day on Friday,” said David Corder, superintendent of Blackville-Hilda schools.

Becky Haigler, head of school at Calhoun Academy, said while school will be closed on Friday, "we will have an e-learning day."

Calhoun County Public Schools moved to 100% virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 14, because of the impact of the coronavirus on students and employees.

Students are learning virtually all this week. The district plans to assess the return to face-to-face instruction on Friday.

Bamberg County’s public schools are also already under virtual instruction this week.

Colleges and universities have also reported closures on Friday, including Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Denmark Technical College, Claflin University and South Carolina State University.

DTC President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said all classes will be virtual, while all eligible employees, with the exception of essential employees, will be in a “telecommuting work status.”

“There is a prediction of icy weather and hazardous road conditions around various areas across the state. Although Bamberg County is not in immediate threat -- according to current weather models -- we do have employees and students who travel to the College from other parts of the state which may experience hazardous traveling conditions,” Todd said in an email.

Claflin announced in a press release that all classes will be conducted virtually on Friday. All on-campus events have also been postponed. Individuals are asked to visit www.claflin.edu for more information.

Leticia Dowling, executive administrative assistant in the Office of the President at Voorhees College, said the college would also be closed Friday. Dowling said faculty and staff would be teleworking, while students will participate in classes online.

S.C. State will conduct all classes online Friday, the university announced.

Students and faculty should log on to the university’s Blackboard application during regularly scheduled class times. Those experiencing connectivity issues should report concerns to helpme@scsu.edu.

Instructors should follow up with students regarding any concerns with coursework submissions or missed instruction.

The university’s cafeteria will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The Pitt dining area will be closed.

Students and employees should call 803-596-6030 to report any facilities maintenance issues.

Aside from residence halls and the cafeteria, the S.C. State campus will be closed on Friday. Only essential employees should report to the campus for work. Other employees are expected to work from home. Employees should check in with supervisors about their status.

