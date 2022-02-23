School plans worry some residents; travel concerns raised at Holly Hill meeting

HOLLY HILL – Some eastern Orangeburg County residents are worried about the distance students would have to travel under the district’s new facilities plan.

“We just need our children to not have to bear the burden across so many miles to attend school,” one person said during a public meeting in Holly Hill on Tuesday.

The Orangeburg County School District has developed a $190 million plan for improving schools across the county. Superintendent Sr. Shawn Foster is holding a series of meetings across the county to gain public input about those plans.

Under the district’s plan, a new elementary school would be built on the Lake Marion High School campus in Santee, but separate from the high school. It would serve the elementary students currently learning at the Elloree, St. James-Gaillard, Holly Hill and Vance-Providence schools.

The district is also planning for Holly Hill and Elloree middle school students to move to a new wing on the Lake Marion campus.

The speaker at Tuesday’s meeting said eastern Orangeburg County students will have to travel longer distances than Orangeburg-area students, who will also have some schools consolidated.

“I live three minutes away from the county line and if I had a small child and had to bus all the way to Santee, I would have to get my older children a car to make sure they’re safe. Not everyone has those economic resources, so I’m not asking a question. I just want you to take this as feedback for consideration,” she said.

Others at the meeting said having younger children riding on the same buses as older students could pose a safety issue.

Others worried about losing an important piece of the community.

“You’re closing down the foundations due to the cost for renovations, due to cost and programs. As you well know, community schools are very important. It’s the pride and joy of the community,” another woman said.

“Having two children who graduated from this district, I am invested. They didn’t have opportunities like you mentioned. I had to pay extra for them to get the things they needed to be college bound, so I’m with you on that,” she said. But she questioned “Why move the central school that has become the hub of this community?

The sentiments were shared by Holly Hill Mayor Billy Chavis, who mentioned the distance that elementary and middle school students will have to travel.

He added that the district’s proposal could have an effect on the economy of the town as a whole.

“It’s not just the Holly Hill kids, it’s the Elloree kids, it’s the Vance kids, it’s the kids all across this eastern Orangeburg area. It’s the consensus but, I don’t want the elementary and middle school kids potentially riding on one bus to go Lake Marion High School,”

Chavis said.

“I believe, in all honesty, it would handicap Holly Hill’s future with all the developments coming, it would handicap us if you moved all these schools out of town. The first thing homeowners are looking for whenever they come into a new town is they’re looking at schools. If you’re taking two of these schools that have been a staple in eastern Orangeburg County, i.e. Holly Hill, you’re going to handicap Holly Hill greatly,” Chavis said.

Foster said he and the school board want regular feedback.

“This isn’t the school district’s plan. This is the community’s plan. We know we’re going to have to make some tough decisions at the end of the day, but at least we had an opportunity to have people come to the forefront and engage in the educational experience,” Foster said.

Foster noted Orangeburg County already has school buses serving multiple levels of students.

“With the shortage of drivers, this will actually make things more efficient and will allow us to do more enhanced, quicker routing. This isn’t the first time before that we had multilevel students on the bus. We do it every day at H-K-T, Branchville, Bethune-Bowman, Dover, and we do it well. I think since it’s a new phenomenon, people will have questions and reservations, which are understandable. Just like anything else, we have an obligation to make sure all students are safe, whether they’re traveling together or separate,” Foster said.

“I can’t do this alone, the school board can’t do this alone. It’s the responsibility of the whole community. We can’t just come out when people have a concern, we need to come out when there are great things as well. That builds a strong community. Not just during times of despair or times where something is being taken away,” Foster said.

