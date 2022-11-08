School plan gets voter OK; Orangeburg County $190M plan includes new O-W High School; incumbents win in county

Orangeburg County voters on Tuesday said “yes” to a plan to spend $190 million on new and improved schools.

The referendum put forward by the Orangeburg County School District was approved by a tally of 13,507-10,570.

The plan includes construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, a new elementary school in Holly Hill, expansion at Lake Marion High School in Santee, renovation and expansion at other schools and closure of some schools.

District officials assured taxpayers that the plan would mean no tax increase, with the new debt replacing debt that is coming off the books.

Orangeburg County school board

At Large 9: Incumbent Debora Brunson won a second four-year term by defeating three challengers, getting a total of 7,557 votes. Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft received 2,517 votes, Rose Pelzer got 4,511 and Diedra R. Sharrow totaled 1,770.

District 7: Incumbent Mary Berry Ulmer won a second four-year term by defeating challenger Sam Farlow, 1,126-886.

District 1: Incumbent Betty Macon Pelzer won a second term. She was unopposed on the ballot, winning with a total of 1,977 votes. There were 690 write in votes.

Orangeburg County Soil and Water Commission

Jackie Ryan Fogle and Benjamin Fogle were elected with 6,001 votes to 5,864 votes, respectively. Tom Connor received 5,751.

Hilliard re-elected in Santee

Santee Mayor Donny Hilliard received 163 votes to win a fourth term. Challenger Frederick R Goodwin got 134 votes.