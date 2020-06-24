SCHOOL NEWS: Graduates named, honors lists released

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area students graduate from GSSM

HARTSVILLE -- Dhruvi Patel, Theophilus Pedapolu and Rohit Swain, all of Orangeburg, and Freddy Segura and Andrew Tyler Willis, both of Santee, graduated from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics on May 30 at Darlington International Raceway in Darlington.

Patel, daughter of Rashmika Patel and Bharat Patel, will attend the College of Charleston.

Pedapolu, son of Rosy Chinnam and Samadhanam Pedapolu, will attend the University of California, Berkeley.

Swain, son of Sudeshna Das and Nikunja Swain, will attend the University of South Carolina.

Segura, son of Gabriela Segura and Lynn Verzwyvelt Jr., will attend Clemson University.

Willis, son of Rebecca Pait Willis and Birt Wilson Willis, will attend Clemson University.

H-K-T honors announced

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School has released the names of its students who qualified for academic honors during the 2019-2020 second quarter.

Principal's List (all A's)

Seventh grade: JoyAnna Williams