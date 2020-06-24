SCHOOL NEWS: Graduates named, honors lists released

Area students graduate from GSSM
HARTSVILLE -- Dhruvi Patel, Theophilus Pedapolu and Rohit Swain, all of Orangeburg, and Freddy Segura and Andrew Tyler Willis, both of Santee, graduated from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics on May 30 at Darlington International Raceway in Darlington.
Patel, daughter of Rashmika Patel and Bharat Patel, will attend the College of Charleston.
Pedapolu, son of Rosy Chinnam and Samadhanam Pedapolu, will attend the University of California, Berkeley.
Swain, son of Sudeshna Das and Nikunja Swain, will attend the University of South Carolina.
Segura, son of Gabriela Segura and Lynn Verzwyvelt Jr., will attend Clemson University.
Willis, son of Rebecca Pait Willis and Birt Wilson Willis, will attend Clemson University.
H-K-T honors announced
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School has released the names of its students who qualified for academic honors during the 2019-2020 second quarter.
Principal's List (all A's)
Seventh grade: JoyAnna Williams
Eighth grade: Jai'Daizua Hammonds, Alana Stroman
10th grade: Darrius Jenkins, Lashawna Mavins, Hector Perez, Robin Phillips, Santasia Zeigler
11th grade: olivia Carbajal, Jazavia Peeples
12th grade: Kadeshia Barnes, Zaniyau Brimfield, Alberto Carbajal, Charles Carter, Jorden Carter, Jermijah Derricott, Shaun Perez, Ja'Naia Sapp
Honor Roll (A's and B's)
Sixth grade: Wyatt Able, Tamyra Anthony, Robert Cushman, Morgan Hobbs, Ariah Mack, Jha'Quez Tyler, Matteo Villi, Rudolph Zeigler
Seventh grade: Isabelle Ayer, David Barden, Megan Bell, Megan Blair, Tarhiem Chatman, Alasia Donaldson, Melvin Hart, Tyquan Isaac, Greyson Mack, Lidia Mendoza-Broome, Timothy Perez, Gabrielle Robinson, Erick Rodriquez-Sanders, John Ross, Zephania Sanders, Nai-Shawn Thomas, Za'Niyah Tyler, Hannah White
Eighth grade: David Carter, Cyla Foster, Elainna Harper, Aaliyah Jamison, Tyler VanVlack, Phelisia Yon
Ninth grade: Megan Aljoe, Ja'Kayla Brown, Tyre Jackson, Mi'Kayla Walker
10th grade: Za'Niyah Baxter, Kendreanna Bell-Gilyard, Nitaren Chatman, Jekiria Doe, G'Kayla Hunter, Tacarra Inabinet, Jakiya Jordan, Travion Milhouse
11th grade: Zyveria Clemons, Raven Haigler, Rayvionna James, Zai'Kaiya Jones, Shalaysia Myers, Janyah Robinson, Shamya Robinson, Kaytwan Shuler
12th grade: Frankira Blue, Quennell Jones, Taniya Lee, Jayla Noble, Keymari Palmer, Shaquana Staley, Shemia Sutton, Desiree Whaley
B's
12th grade: Irek Hartwell
OP announces academic honors
Orangeburg Preparatory School has announced the names of students who qualified for the third-quarter honor roll.
Lower Campus A Honor Roll
First grade: Maryam Ali, Coleman Axson, Skye Berry, Brent Croft, AnnaBelle Davis, Ginny Fitzhugh, Ren Garick, Carson Gue, Lawson Helmke, John Lloyd Jay, Tanner Jones, Dustin Li, Davis McKinney, Aanvi Patel, Rishi Patel, Kyndal Ray, Mary Kate Ruff, Pablo Sanchez, Emory Smith, Khalil Summers, Daisy Thomas, Grayson Ward, Emma Weaver, Jill West, Hayden Williams, Olivia Williams, Paxton Yongue
Second grade: Hanna Bair, Jordyn Baldwin, Bo Blanchard, Madison Fogle, Lauren Gramling, Ziyi ”Jenny” Guo, Delilah Howe, Audrey Jay, Charley Kinard, Kennedy Lawton, Melanie McConnell, Brice Morrow, Jay Nexsen, Lundyn Renfroe, Masen Rivers, Ellie Rogers, Nolan Spurgeon, Frankie Sterling, Bryson Thompson, Audrey Whisenhunt, Burns Williams, Alyssa Williamson
Third grade: Amelia Argoe, Bay Blume, Denym Dickson, Lakelyn Eason, Savannah Evans, Colin Haig, Anna Kate Kuck, Geya Patel, Prisha Patel, Ella Claire Poole, Grayson Smith, Maci Smith, Davis Stillinger, Wade Svicarovich, Kearsen West
Fourth grade: Tanner Ayers, Robbie Bates, Council Burroughs, Sally Fitzhugh, Xinyi “Joy” Guo, Natalie Hall, Diana McConnell, Naomi McCutchen, Kalaket Munnicha, Layne Oswald, Manav Pandya, Aarav Patel, Gee Gee Riley, Mac Strickland, Cholly Williams, Tillman Zeigler, Ryan Zheng
Fifth grade: Emma Cuttino, Madison Damron, Emmaline Dangerfield, Mary Legare Delaney, Zachary Duncan, Parker Gray, Maddox Griffith, Morgan Gue, Blake Inabinet, Logan Jackson, Marshall Livingston, Owen Lovingood, Addison Mitchum, James Nguyen, Maahi Pandya, Sherri Lynn Shannon, Marshall Strickland, Diana Svicarovich
A/B Honor Roll
First grade: Kaleb Allen, Fisher Barry, Sophia Bryant, Charles Fender, Mason Garland, D.W. Garris, Jaxon Lovell, Natalie Rosas, Abbigail Strickland, Emerson Till, Abby Yoakum,
Second grade: Jackson Ballew, Jackson “J.E.” Bledsoe, Gus Burroughs, Randall Doan, Dha’Marii Glover, Emily Gross, Brody Shuler, Alli Reese Tolbert, Marshall Williams
Third grade: Brynley Bolen, Billy Bradley III, Harper Christopher, Davis Dangerfield, Chance Davis, Blakely Garrick, Bentley Given, Camden Jolley, Toddy McElhone, Yawen Zheng
Fourth grade: Ren Albergotti, Katelyn Azzarelli, Dakota Boan, Travis Fanning, Jacob Fogle, Sarah Beth Fogle, Addison Garick, Vivian Gilliam, Ashton Hallman, Baxley Helmke, Jackson Hoover, Addison Nivens, Ria Patel, Sydney Patterson, June Smith, Wil Smith, Dak Weeks,
Fifth grade: Elizabeth Bair, Campbell Bowers, Brayden Chavis, Thomas Fanning, Carter Fersner, Anderson Fogle, Calee Hartzog, Zoe Hutto, Caroline Kemp, Beth Nexsen, Reagan Ridley, Hollison Smith, Justin Zheng
Upper Campus
All A’s
Sixth grade: Gabby Bruner, Jayme Culler, Brian Doan, Kate Holstein, Ivanah-Love Hourizene, Maddie Jordan, Elli O’Caine, Bianca Patel, Ansley Riley, Prestan Schurlknight, Jackson Strickland, Grayson Valentine
Seventh grade: Elizabeth Allen Brailsford, Emma Doremus, Izzy Exum, Lily-Katherine Felkel, Aniyah Greene, John Inabinet, Tadd Jameson, Jack Laird, Jack McConnell, Lily Osborne, James Smith, Adi St. John, Bryson Williams
Eighth grade: Ramsey Albergotti, Kylee Bonnett, Sellars Bryant, Averi Evans, Anna Katherine Evatt, Harris Holstein, Spencer Jordan, Katherine Lambrecht, CarrieAnn Martin, Milligan Nance, Brij Patel, Payton Schurlknight, John Colston Strickland, Colston Thomas, Davis Turner, Bradin Williams, Lauryn Williams, Becky Zheng
Ninth grade: John Wren Best, Campbell Delaney, Rebecca Ann Fairey, Hallie Fanning, Ashby Garrick, Matthew Gleaton, Mallory Griffith, Paige Hewitt, Lane Inabinet, Corey Reynolds, Forrest Sutcliffe, James Williams, WeiMin Yang
10th grade: Paige Bordenkecher, Connor Brandon, Bailey Craven, Cate Fogle, Emma Fogle, Laine Grubbs, Ryn Grubbs, Natalia Judge, Kelcey Lake, Nidhi Patel, Anna Brake Plummer, Lara Pugh, Seth Robinson, Preston Ray, Christian Rutland, Sarah Tant, Blakely Valentine, Isabelle Wassell, Cade Wiles, Elizabeth Williams
11th grade: Sidney Adicks, Brison Ardis, Noland Boney, Sam Brenn, Brady Crider, Zack Felkel, Tanner Garrick, Jace Hiers, Joanna Hinds, Peyton Inabinet, Emily Kruger, Gabrielle McCoskey, Matthew Murdaugh, Graham Smith, AJ Tolbert, Landon Toole, Madison Weeks
12th grade: Carter Chandler, GeorgiaAnne Craig, Cassidy Craven, Emilee-Clare Fanning, Andrew Felkel, Payton Harris, Austin Jackson, David Jones, Bailey Livinston, Haylee McMahan, Nhi Ngo, Kaitlyn Antley-Robinson, Lindsay Salley, Kaylee Schurlknight, Bailey Williams
All A’s and B’s
Sixth grade: Cammy Adicks, Paige Bonnette, Carley Fairey, Hayden Felder, Kyran Glover, Kaisley Kinsey, Saylor Kittrell, Hannah Lambrecht, Ansley Newsome, Morgan Newsome, Madeleine Powell, Avery Ravenell, Tilden Riley, Grey Sanders, Virginia Ann Smith, Lauren Tant, Regan Thoma, Maddie Till, Samantha Tomson, Loryn Whitman, Zoe Wingard, Bennie Yang
Seventh grade: Lauren Ballew, Jenna Blume, Payton Bordenkecher, Morrison Burroughs, Makenna Christopher, Bari Cuttino, Ella Evans, Graysen Garrick, Layla Garrick, Chandler Gilliam, Brayden Gramling, Madison Grau, Annabelle Hunter, Caitlyn Hyde, Sydney Hydrick, Charlie McCutchen, Walt Mims, Jasmine Olaoye, Eli Pantaleon, Keya Patel, Morgan Sharpe, Sarah Tomson, Cameron Weeks, Ally Brynn Westbury
Eighth grade: Katie Canup, Blake Croft, Lucy Flaherty, Emily Hughes, Emory Myers, Dev Patel, Kush Patel, Jacob Smith, Avery Tucker
Ninth grade: Ava Cuttino, Thomas Gladd, Joni Marie Holstad, Lauren Linder, Abby Lyn Pantaleon, Reese Patterson, Haven Walters
10th grade: Chayse Altman, Nathan Bair, Prusher Bair, Katie Causey, Presley Collins, Scott Cooper, Erin Holliday, Anna Beth Lambrecht, McCullough Mims, Delaney Ridley, Lydia Riley, Nic Rivas, Harper Sanders, Jace Shuler, Skylar Stillinger, Ayden Westbury
11th grade: Logan Anderson, Elliott Fogle, Kenneth Fogle, Hammond Gladd, Ben Journey, Evelynn Myers, James Thomas Robertson, Nick Shafer, Garret Shelton, Ashlyn Smith, Abigail Thackston, Noah Thoma, Colby Thomas, Cate Williams, Chase Williams, Matthew Zeigler
12th grade: Brianna Allen, Arrin Anderson, Cierra Banks, Taylor Boozer, Madison Childers, Katie Connelley, Benjamin Davis, Faith Foreback, Justin Hiatt, Davis Mack, Hunter McClain, TJ Moore, Danielle Moseley, Josh Palmer, Savannah Shannon, Will Shaw, Thomas Williams, JoJo Wolfe, Billy Workman
