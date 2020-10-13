School board candidate forums planned

School board candidates in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties will have the opportunity to answer questions and outline their campaign ideas beginning this week.

The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Orangeburg Branch NAACP and 93.7 FM are co-sponsoring three virtual school board candidate forums ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Candidates running for Calhoun County School Board districts 1, 3 and 4, and candidates running for the Orangeburg County School Board districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 have been invited to the forums.

Three forums will be held via Zoom, and each forum will begin a 6 p.m.

The forums will be held:

• Oct. 15 -- Calhoun County School Board candidates

Meeting ID: 931 1832 6148

Password: 674903

• Oct. 20 -- Orangeburg County School board district 6 and 8 candidates

Meeting ID: 926 2941 4426

Password: 674903