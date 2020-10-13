 Skip to main content
School board candidate forums planned
School board candidate forums planned

School board candidates in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties will have the opportunity to answer questions and outline their campaign ideas beginning this week.

The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Orangeburg Branch NAACP and 93.7 FM are co-sponsoring three virtual school board candidate forums ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Candidates running for Calhoun County School Board districts 1, 3 and 4, and candidates running for the Orangeburg County School Board districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 have been invited to the forums.

Three forums will be held via Zoom, and each forum will begin a 6 p.m.

The forums will be held:

• Oct. 15 -- Calhoun County School Board candidates

Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/oacforumoct15

Meeting ID: 931 1832 6148

Password: 674903

• Oct. 20 -- Orangeburg County School board district 6 and 8 candidates

Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/oacforumoct20

Meeting ID: 926 2941 4426

Password: 674903

• Oct. 22 -- Orangeburg County School board district 2 and 4 candidates

Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/oacforumoct22

Meeting ID: 946 2921 0237

Password: 674903

All forums will be broadcast live on 93.7 FM and live-streamed on the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/orangeburgdst/.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

