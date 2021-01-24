Scholarship opportunity available for agribusiness, family consumer sciences majors

The United States Department of Agriculture, along with South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, is now accepting applications for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program. Selected scholars are awarded full tuition and fees. The scholarship also covers books, room and board.

“The USDA 1890 national scholars program is a great opportunity for students to advance their careers in the agricultural fields,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of 1890 research & extension. “The agricultural industry plays a major role in the United States, as it accounts for nearly 22 million jobs. We want to position our students to be in the forefront in their respective fields leading and taking agriculture to a new level.”

High-school seniors entering their freshmen year of college, rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The applicant must major in agriculture or an agriculture-related field. High-school applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, a minimum ACT score of 21 and have been accepted to an 1890 institution. College applicants are required to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher to apply and major in one of the following agriculture or agriculture-related programs offered at SC State University:

• Agribusiness