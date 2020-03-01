Scholarship honors slain Mother Emanuel pastor

CHARLESTON -- On Saturday, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI) announced a scholarship to honor the Rev, Clementa C. Pinckney, former state senator and senior pastor at Emanuel AME Church, who was killed with eight others in a racially motivated massacre in 2015. The CBCI seeks to continue his legacy of excitement and enthusiasm for political activism and empowerment by funding a scholarship to their political boot camp training for future leaders in his honor.

The official announcement was made at a press conference at Mother Emanuel, where the CBCI is also conducting an Advocacy and Campaign Training (ACT) workshop. The scholarship announcement and the ACT workshop come ahead of the Democratic presidential debate (CBCI is a co-host) and primary in South Carolina.

“We are proud to be in Charleston, S.C., as a co-host of the S.C. presidential debate while also conducting a campaign training as part of our ‘First in the South Presidential Debate Summit’ weekend, We thank the City of Charleston and the pastor and congregation of Mother Emanuel AME Church for welcoming us so enthusiastically,” said Vanessa Griddine-Jones, executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. “