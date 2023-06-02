The James E. Clyburn Scholarship & Research Foundation has donated $10,000 to South Carolina State University for a new endowed scholarship program.

The money will go toward an endowed scholarship in memory of Dr. Emily England Clyburn, the late wife of U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn.

Both the congressman and his wife graduated from S.C. State.

S.C. State’s Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College is named in her honor.

The endowment ultimately will support $1,000 scholarships, as funds are available, to full-time sophomores, juniors and seniors who have at least a 2.7 grade point average.

Priority will be given to those who have demonstrated financial needs unmet by other sources.

A scholarship is renewable up to four years if applicants remain in good academic standing and maintain a 2.7 GPA or better.

The Clyburn Foundation, the Clyburn family and Congressman Clyburn developed the Clyburn Honors Scholars program with nearly $1.8 million in contributions. Since it was established in 2017, the program has supported 23 Clyburn Scholars, including seven named in 2022.

Alongside the Clyburn Foundation’s support, anyone or any organization may also donate to the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Endowed Scholarship fund.

For more information about contributing to any of SC State’s scholarship funds and programs, visit the university’s website at www.scsu.edu and click “Give to SC State.”