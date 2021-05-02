Scholarship ‘a blessing,’ says Denmark-Olar graduate

Zimesha Jenkins, 18, is a spring 2020 graduate of Denmark-Olar High School. She has also earned her associate degree in science at Denmark-Technical College.

She recently earned the Denmark-Olar alumni scholarship given by the board of the organization.

She is the daughter of Nathional Rowe and Stephanie Rice; siblings include Nathional Rowe and Marcus Thompson. Jenkins is an avid reader and enjoys shopping, going to seafood restaurants and watching football. She attends Grace Outreach International Ministry in Denmark.

Jenkins said earning the scholarship was a blessing.

"It's an honor to have earned the scholarship. I plan on saving it just in case I need it for books for school," Jenkins said. "I will be going into the service, the Navy. I plan on pursuing a career in the medical field because I love to help people."

The Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose purposes are to provide services and resources, enhance academic achievement, build self-esteem and promote life opportunities for Denmark-Olar school district students.

Their motto is, “Promoting Excellence in Education and Service to the Community.” It has been established since April 2010. For 10 years, it continues to thrive.