 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCFC lifting statewide Red Flag Fire Alert
0 comments
alert

SCFC lifting statewide Red Flag Fire Alert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Forestry Commission is lifting the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective at 7 a.m. Monday, May 3.

The Forestry Commission is lifting the alert based on improving weather conditions, most notably an increasing chance of rain and significantly higher relative humidity for much of the state.

“Weekends are normally our busiest time responding to fires caused by escaped debris burns, but the number of wildfires we responded to this weekend was greatly reduced with the Red Flag Fire Alert in place and the public’s cooperation to postpone their outdoor burning,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “Fuel conditions are starting to improve as forests green up, but we need additional rain before fire danger significantly moderates.”

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted. However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA Administrator: 'It's a new day in space'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News