SCETV to launch racial injustice series July 8

COLUMBIA – South Carolina ETV (SCETV) announced that it will be launching a new, community engagement-focused series with a one-hour discussion on racial injustice Wednesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. Airing on both SCETV and SC Public Radio, this new series, titled "Palmetto Perspectives," aims to bring together a diverse group of voices to discuss the important issues facing the state of South Carolina and its communities.

In light of the protests that followed the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed black Americans, this premiere episode will feature a panel of leaders from South Carolina’s African American community who will discuss these killings, the subsequent protests and how to overcome these tragedies.

Confirmed to participate in the panel discussion are student demonstration leader and first-generation college student Lyric Swinton; 2020 South Carolina Teacher of the Year Chanda Jefferson; rap artist and musician Benjamin Starr; South Carolina State Representative Marvin Pendarvis and Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.