SCETV to broadcast curriculum-based programming for students

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, SCETV will modify regularly scheduled programming for three days each week to offer specific pre-K – 12 resources during the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The three days selected may vary from week to week. Program modifications will take place throughout the duration of school closures and will address a wide variety of content areas. Educators and parents will have access to supplemental lesson plans and curriculum materials to facilitate meaningful use of the content.

Additionally, starting March 18, SCETV will provide virtual professional development opportunities for educators, giving them an opportunity to learn more about the free educational resources and broadcast programming available. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions about content-specific resources that may be helpful to them during this time.

Visit www.scetv.org/athomelearning for more information about the modified broadcast schedule, available online resources and virtual professional development opportunities.

