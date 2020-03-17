SCETV to broadcast curriculum-based programming for students

COLUMBIA – South Carolina ETV (SCETV) today announced a plan in partnership with the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) to broadcast streamlined, curriculum-based programming for the state’s pre-K through 12th grade students in response to mandatory school closures due to the coronavirus.
SCETV is the state's only public educational broadcasting network with 11 television stations and eight radio stations throughout South Carolina. With an estimated 800,000 students enrolled in more than 1,250 schools in 81 public school districts across the state, this partnership between SCETV and SCDE recognizes the importance of continuing the educational experience by providing access to free educational resources to those students at home during this difficult, unprecedented time.
Utilizing the power of television, content broadcasted will be specifically targeted to children enrolled in pre-K through the 12th grade. That content will align with current state and federal standards so that programming is flexible enough to serve as both supplemental and fundamental, based on timing and need.
SCETV currently provides free national and local content to classrooms via online services Knowitall.org, LearningWhy and PBS Learning Media, as well as teacher training and re-certification in face-to-face and online settings. This partnership is indicative of the state’s priority to provide unrestricted access to education for early learners and secondary students.
Beginning Tuesday, March 24, SCETV will modify regularly scheduled programming for three days each week to offer specific pre-K – 12 resources during the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The three days selected may vary from week to week. Program modifications will take place throughout the duration of school closures and will address a wide variety of content areas. Educators and parents will have access to supplemental lesson plans and curriculum materials to facilitate meaningful use of the content.
Additionally, starting March 18, SCETV will provide virtual professional development opportunities for educators, giving them an opportunity to learn more about the free educational resources and broadcast programming available. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions about content-specific resources that may be helpful to them during this time.
Visit www.scetv.org/athomelearning for more information about the modified broadcast schedule, available online resources and virtual professional development opportunities.
“This collaboration between SCETV and SCDE showcases the power and effectiveness of Team South Carolina‘s ability to come together to meet the needs of our citizens, no matter the circumstances. By providing our parents, students and educators with these resources, we’ll be able to mitigate the amount of lost instruction time, minimizing the impact that COVID-19 will have on this school year.” -S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster
“SCETV was established more than six decades ago to be a resource to educators throughout the state. This partnership doesn’t just fulfill a critical need during an unprecedented time, it represents the very core focus of our agency. By leveraging already approved children’s content, we’ve been able to seamlessly respond to needs outlined by SCDE, which I believe can serve as a template for public media moving forward.” –SCETV President and CEO Anthony Padgett
“SCETV’s ability to deliver curriculum-based programming into the homes of nearly 800,000 students impacted by statewide school closures will support the efforts of South Carolina educators to reduce the loss of instruction time. I appreciate the strong partnership of our agencies that has made this possible for the students, parents and educators of our state.” –S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman
