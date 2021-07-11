SCETV documentary 'Downing of a Flag' to be distributed nationally

COLUMBIA – “Downing of a Flag,” a two-hour, two-part documentary film that focuses on the Confederate battle flag and its impact on the people, politics and perceptions of South Carolina and beyond, will be distributed nationally by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) starting Monday, July 12 – two days after the six-year anniversary of the flag’s removal from the State House grounds.
Parts one and two will premiere locally on South Carolina ETV (SCETV) Thursday, July 22 at 9 p.m. and Thursday, July 29 at 9 p.m., respectively.
With firsthand interviews featuring various perspectives and a wealth of historical footage, “Downing of a Flag” traces the symbol's controversial relationship with the Palmetto State, the South and the nation, exploring its true meaning and how a racially motivated 2015 church shooting, which killed state senator the Rev. Clementa Pinckney and eight black parishioners, served as the catalyst for the flag’s long-debated removal.
A co-production between SCETV, Strategic Films and Susie Films, “Downing of a Flag” features interviews with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young; U.S. Congressman James Clyburn; former South Carolina governors David Beasley and Jim Hodges; and current and former state legislators Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Maggie Glover, Jenny Horne, Gerald Malloy, Kay Patterson, Todd Rutherford and Vincent Sheheen. The film also features interviews with Jennifer Pinckney, widow of Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting victim Sen. Clementa Pinckney; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Kathleen Parker; Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jennifer Berry Howes; former South Carolina state representative and current CNN correspondent Bakari Sellers; activist Bree Newsome Bass; Georgia State University history professor Maurice Hobson; investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell; flag expert Michael Green; former U.S. Congressman Ben Jones of Georgia; and Sons of Confederate Veterans Commander-in-Chief Larry McCluney Jr., among others.
As a PBS-distributed project, “Downing of a Flag” will also be available for streaming on the PBS app and on PBS.org. Viewers who wish to engage with the film online can do so on social media by following and liking @DowningOfAFlag on Facebook and Instagram.