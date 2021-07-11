SCETV documentary 'Downing of a Flag' to be distributed nationally

COLUMBIA – “Downing of a Flag,” a two-hour, two-part documentary film that focuses on the Confederate battle flag and its impact on the people, politics and perceptions of South Carolina and beyond, will be distributed nationally by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) starting Monday, July 12 – two days after the six-year anniversary of the flag’s removal from the State House grounds.

Parts one and two will premiere locally on South Carolina ETV (SCETV) Thursday, July 22 at 9 p.m. and Thursday, July 29 at 9 p.m., respectively.

With firsthand interviews featuring various perspectives and a wealth of historical footage, “Downing of a Flag” traces the symbol's controversial relationship with the Palmetto State, the South and the nation, exploring its true meaning and how a racially motivated 2015 church shooting, which killed state senator the Rev. Clementa Pinckney and eight black parishioners, served as the catalyst for the flag’s long-debated removal.