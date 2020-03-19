SCDSS warns of phishing scams

The S.C. Department of Social Services recently learned of a possible scam designed to acquire personal identifying information from recipients of federal benefit programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Scammers have reportedly contacted individuals via email posing as a company that can reimburse SNAP purchases. This is not legitimate.

Do not provide any bank account information or SNAP/TANF ID information. SCDSS is working with the proper authorities to address the matter.

In some situations, DSS employees may ask South Carolina residents to confirm personal information over the phone, but staff will never threaten clients for information or request bank account information.

Please report any incidents of email “phishing” attempts to fraudulently gain access to recipient SNAP EBT account information to the S.C. Department of Social Services Office of Inspector General Fraud Hotline at 1-800-694-8518.

You can also report any suspicious phone calls or emails to DSS by contacting CISOoffice@dss.sc.gov .

