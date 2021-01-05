SCDPS inducts 9 officers into hall of fame

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held induction ceremonies -- both virtually and with limited guests -- in 2020 to formally induct nine officers into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

Private 1st Class Michael Shawn Latu of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was the only officer inducted who lost his life serving in the 2019 calendar year. Each year, the Hall of Fame conducts research and finds historical recipients who were not honored previously.

In 2020, there were eight historical participants dating as far back as 1870. The City of Charleston Police Department recognized the first African American officer, Officer (Private) Thomas J. Martin, to die in the line of duty.

The other inductees are:

William G. Durant, Deputy Constable, Fort Mill Police Department, Feb. 5, 1884

William Nathan “Buck” Turner, Special Deputy U.S. Marshal, Western District of South Carolina - Walhalla, Nov. 29, 1895

Robert Morrison McFadden, Officer, Rock Hill Police Department, Nov. 3, 1933

Solon B. Lewis, Chief, Nichols Police Department, Oct. 3, 1949

Levis Thomas Sexton, Deputy, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, May 15, 1965

Frank Henry Knapp, Patrolman, Walterboro Police Department, Nov. 16, 1968