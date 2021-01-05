SCDPS inducts 9 officers into hall of fame

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held induction ceremonies -- both virtually and with limited guests -- in 2020 to formally induct nine officers into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.
Private 1st Class Michael Shawn Latu of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was the only officer inducted who lost his life serving in the 2019 calendar year. Each year, the Hall of Fame conducts research and finds historical recipients who were not honored previously.
In 2020, there were eight historical participants dating as far back as 1870. The City of Charleston Police Department recognized the first African American officer, Officer (Private) Thomas J. Martin, to die in the line of duty.
The other inductees are:
- William G. Durant, Deputy Constable, Fort Mill Police Department, Feb. 5, 1884
- William Nathan “Buck” Turner, Special Deputy U.S. Marshal, Western District of South Carolina - Walhalla, Nov. 29, 1895
- Robert Morrison McFadden, Officer, Rock Hill Police Department, Nov. 3, 1933
- Solon B. Lewis, Chief, Nichols Police Department, Oct. 3, 1949
- Levis Thomas Sexton, Deputy, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, May 15, 1965
- Frank Henry Knapp, Patrolman, Walterboro Police Department, Nov. 16, 1968
SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV said that even though the ceremony was somewhat different in 2020 than in past years due to COVID-19, it was important to stop and recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice serving the state of South Carolina.
“As a country, we owe so much of our sense of security and our freedom to the men and women just like these who dedicate their lives to the greater good,” Woods said.
“Those of us in law enforcement honor these officers by re-committing ourselves to doing our jobs with integrity and determination to make our state a safer place for those we serve.”