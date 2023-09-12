COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is commemorating its 30th anniversary this year, celebrating three decades of public service through law enforcement and education.

Established in 1993, the agency was created to carry out programs related to highway safety and traffic enforcement when Gov. Carroll A. Campbell signed the State Government Restructuring Act. At that time, SCDPS included the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two newly created law enforcement divisions, the State Transport Police and the Bureau of Protective Services, as well as the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Later on, SCDMS and SCCJA were separated from SCDPS.

With the creation of SCDPS, Campbell appointed B. Boykin Rose as the first director of the department. Since Rose, the agency has had four directors, with Robert G. Woods IV currently leading the agency with approximately 1,300 employees.

“When Gov. Campbell created the Department of Public Safety, I don’t think he could have envisioned what this agency would become, or how the field of law enforcement would evolve,” Woods said. “Although he sadly passed away in 2005, I think Gov. Campbell would be proud of what this agency has accomplished since 1993.”

In addition to the department’s 30th anniversary, the agency also celebrates as both the State Transport Police and the Bureau of Protective Services enter their 30th year of service. Their missions were set to enforce state and federal laws for commercial motor vehicles and to provide services for the protection of the governor, the first family and the State Capitol Complex, respectively.

Leading up to its 30th anniversary, SCDPS undertook an initiative to modernize the agency’s brand. This included a refreshed logo, with a streamlined tagline of “Protect. Educate. Serve.” The initiative serves to create a cohesive voice for agency communications and to unify the many divisions that make up the Department of Public Safety, which has offices and facilities across the state.

“A lot has changed about our agency through the years,” Woods said. “Where we’ve come from looks much different than where we are today, but the mission is still the same — to protect and serve the public with the highest standard of conduct and professionalism; to save lives through highway safety education and traffic law enforcement; and to ensure a safe, secure environment for the citizens of our state and its visitors.”