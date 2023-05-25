Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The S.C. Department of Transportation will have a public information meeting about its plans to replace the Interstate 95 bridges over Lake Marion.

The department is planning to replace the bridges along I-95 that link Clarendon and Orangeburg counties.

This includes the two-lane northbound and southbound bridges over Lake Marion, as well as the smaller two-lane bridges north of the existing causeway, according to an SCDOT press release on the project.

The meeting will be held at the Santee Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1. The Santee Conference Center is located at 1737 Bass Drive in Santee.

The meeting will have a drop-in type format with displays for viewing. Citizens will have an opportunity to provide written comments. There will be no formal presentation at the meeting.

The replacement of the existing I-95 Lake Marion southbound vehicular bridges will include the construction of a new, two-way pedestrian and bicycle lane.

The adjacent, existing U.S. Highway 301 pedestrian bridge (currently closed to all traffic) will be retained, according to the SCDOT.

The SCDOT said the proposed bridge replacements will include:

• Removal of the existing northbound and southbound I-95 bridges once the new structures are complete.

• Removal of abandoned in-water wooden pilings to the west of the current I-95 bridges and east of the U.S. 301 bridge.

• Two 12-foot travel lanes would be provided in both the southbound and northbound directions.

• A 10-foot minimum inside shoulder (shoulders may be wider due to staging requirements) and 12-foot outside shoulder would be provided.

• There will be a barrier separating a 14-foot shared use path for pedestrians and bicyclists on the southbound bridge only.

• The bridge deck widths would be large enough to accommodate an additional 12-foot travel lane in the future, if needed.

SCDOT officials say the project is needed to maintain connectivity and a safe interstate for the traveling public.

The existing narrow shoulders on the bridges do not allow for vehicle recovery if an incident occurs, or space to move a vehicle over that has been involved in an incident.

It is also impossible to perform deck repairs without shutting down a lane of interstate traffic, resulting in less safe conditions and slower traffic movement, according to SCDOT.

While portions of the I-95 bridges are currently in fair condition, the National Bridge Inventory analysis of future condition ratings shows that by 2025, the bridges will be in poor condition and may require load restrictions.

SCDOT says the bridge decks do not meet the current design standards for thickness based on vehicle loads. The lack of proper bridge deck thickness results in a high rate of deterioration, especially since the corridor has a high percentage of heavy trucks.

Approximately 38,900 vehicles, including freight, travel over the bridge daily, according to SCDOT.

Due to I-95 being a hurricane evacuation route as well as providing system linkage yielding high-capacity traffic, I-95 cannot be closed and detoured at this location because the two nearest crossings over Lake Marion are 20 miles away.

The project will be designed to maintain traffic during construction and to refrain from substantial road closures or detours. However, temporary lane closures may be necessary once construction begins.

The construction target for the bridge replacement project is the summer of 2025.

The current I-95 bridges over Lake Marion were built in 1968. The WJ Gooding Memorial Bridge, named after a well-respected bridge engineer from South Carolina, is about 3,500 feet long.

The bridge replacement is a part of SCDOT's 2021–2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, with preliminary engineering work underway.

SCDOT officials say the department has spent about $3 million over the last five years maintaining the bridges over the lake. The bridges are considered safe by SCDOT.

SCDOT unsuccessfully applied for a federal grant to replace the bridges last year. SCDOT officials say the department continues to actively seek grant funding for the project.

“We intend to resubmit the project for the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant and the Large Bridge Investment Program Grant later this year,” SCDOT spokeswoman Kelly Moore said.

The rest of the project, which is estimated to total about $332 million, would be paid for with state dollars, according to SCDOT officials.

Additional information concerning the project may be obtained by contacting Brad Reynolds at 803-737-1440; Email: ReynoldsBS@scdot.org

Written comments can be provided in the following ways:

• Online at the project’s feedback page: i-95-over-lake-marion-scdot.hub.arcgis.com/pages/provide-feedback Comments will be received through June 15, 2023.

• Emailing comments to:ReynoldsBS@scdot.org

• Mailing comments to: Brad Reynolds, SCDOT Project Manager 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191 Columbia SC, 29202

People with disabilities who may require special accommodations should contact Betty Gray at 803- 737-1395 or email at GrayB@scdot.org.