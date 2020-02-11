SCDOT receives 'clean' audit of finances

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Commission was presented with an unmodified, or "clean," audit of its annual review for the fiscal year 2018-2019. The audit was conducted by the independent firm of Mauldin & Jenkins, a Southeastern regional firm.
Representatives of the firm noted this was the first year that Mauldin & Jenkins had reviewed SCDOT's financial operations. They noted that an agency earning a "clean audit" conducted by a new firm is a "rare" occurrence.
Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said, "This audit is a reflection of SCDOT's ongoing efforts to be completely accountable and transparent and to be as efficient as possible in our mission to provide the best possible transportation system for our state."
The firm conducted individual audits of four major areas: Highway Planning and Construction, the Rural Transit Program, the National Infrastructure Investment Program and FEMA Disaster Grants. The four reviews were given a "clean" rating. In summary, the audit reported that SCDOT is not required to implement any further accounting standards.
Commissioner J. Barnwell Fishburne represents the 6th Congressional District and chairs the Commission's Audit Committee.
"SCDOT has made a commitment to the public to use our funds wisely. That commitment extends to the accountability and transparency of our financial processes. This clean audit is evidence of that commitment, Fishburne said.
Commissioner Robert D. "Robby" Robbins, who represents the 1st Congressional District noted the agency's expenditures for FY 2018-2019 were near the revenues received in that year.
"This is further proof that SCDOT is putting our funding to work as soon as projects are developed," Robbins said.
SCDOT spent more than $2.02 billion improving state roads during 2018-2019 as part of the 10-year road improvement program. The agency is implementing projects in all of the state's 46 counties.
The annual audit was presented at a meeting of the SCDOT Commission Audit Committee, held in Columbia on Jan. 16.