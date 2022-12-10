SCDOT prepping for replacement; South Edisto, Bobcat Landing bridges deficient

The S.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to replace the U.S. Highway 301 southbound bridge over the South Edisto River in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties and the adjacent Bobcat Landing Road bridge in Bamberg County.

“Both bridge replacement projects were let in April of 2022 and awarded to United Infrastructure Group, Inc. in May of 2022,” SCDOT said in a statement

Vegetation clearing has already been completed for the Bobcat Landing bridge.

Traffic has been shifted on U.S. 301 in preparation for the U.S. 301 bridge work.

SCDOT notes both bridges have been deemed structurally deficient.

“SCDOT is constantly working to address all bridges with this classification and these two adjacent bridges were identified for replacement concurrently,” SCDOT said.

The construction cost of the U.S. 301 bridge over the South Edisto River is approximately $10.8 million. The construction cost of the Bobcat landing bridge replacement is approximately $2.3 million, according to SCDOT.

One lane of traffic will be open during construction in each direction with temporary lane shifts.

Access to the boat ramp will be maintained during construction, according to SCDOT.

The tentative construction completion date is June of 2024.

“SCDOT appreciates the patience of the public while we work to rebuild South Carolina’s highway infrastructure safer and better,” the agency said.

SCDOT says the replacement of the U.S. 301 southbound bridge structure includes improving the U.S. 301 roadway approaches to meet current design standards.

The Bobcat Landing Bridge replacement will also include realigning Bobcat Landing Road to maintain and improve access to Bobcat Landing from U.S. 301, according to SCDOT's website description of the project.

The U.S. 301 southbound bridge is located approximately three miles north of Bamberg on U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road).

The Bobcat Landing Road bridge is west of U.S. 301, approximately 150 feet south of the U.S. 301 bridge, and provides direct access to the Bobcat Landing boat ramp west of U.S. 301.

The U.S. 301 southbound bridge was built in 1922, widened in 1951, and widened again in 1973.

The Bobcat Landing Road bridge was built in 1967.